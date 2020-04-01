 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   How's coronavirus testing in the California going? Not well - for private lab companies, it's going kinda like Lucy and Ethel working at the candy factory   (theatlantic.com) divider line
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we oughta privatize them
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The free market strikes again
 
Evildead4
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep. The reason our numbers haven't skyrocketed isn't because we're flattening the curve - it's because we're flat-out testing.

Testing, not transmission, is the limiting factor on our "confirmed cases," which should scare the living fark out of you because policy decisions are being made based on those numbers, not the anticipated actual cases.
 
alex10294
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa: The Atlantic taking a shot at "private" something?  Nevermind that my hospital got like 5 tests done by the state/county (who were only doing testing M-F!) before the private lab opened, and 100s since.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FormlessOne: Yep. The reason our numbers haven't skyrocketed isn't because we're flattening the curve - it's because we're flat-out testing.

Testing, not transmission, is the limiting factor on our "confirmed cases," which should scare the living fark out of you because policy decisions are being made based on those numbers, not the anticipated actual cases.


I'd have to be drowning on my own mucous to go into a hospital right now.  I think that's a common sentiment.
 
madgonad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Obama hit 1 million tests in the first month of H1N1?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

madgonad: Didn't Obama hit 1 million tests in the first month of H1N1?


Look, if you don't know that Chaos Goblin is a complete f*ckwad by now then there's no hope for you anyways.
 
eiger
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

alex10294: Whoa: The Atlantic taking a shot at "private" something?  Nevermind that my hospital got like 5 tests done by the state/county (who were only doing testing M-F!) before the private lab opened, and 100s since.


Faith in the private market will save us! It's why America is doing the best in response to the corona virus.

/farking idiots.
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
California has completed fewer tests per capita than the country's next five-largest states-and fewer tests per capita than any of the 34 states that regularly report their full testing data.

Bee's knees, just Bee's knees.
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Eew.  They stuff them in their mouth and bra?
 
Mr.Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Took 7 days for my GF's test to come back (positive). CDC is supposed to confirm those results with the second swab they took. Still waiting after 10 days...
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Yep. The reason our numbers haven't skyrocketed isn't because we're flattening the curve - it's because we're flat-out testing.

Testing, not transmission, is the limiting factor on our "confirmed cases," which should scare the living fark out of you because policy decisions are being made based on those numbers, not the anticipated actual cases.


Chaos Goblin's pulling policy out of his ass anyway...might as well base it on tarot readings :/
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My SIL in wee town California got tested last week with no problems. Took two days to get the results, luckily negative.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I Love Lucy - The Chocolate Factory
Youtube _y0nsN4px10
 
