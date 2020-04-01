 Skip to content
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks for clicking on the link.  If you're new here, this is Last Post.  Last Post is a highly organized completely disorganized red-Noodleed backwater of TFD.   The objective is to Post Last, just before the thread closes. If you Post Last, you are morally -- nay, contractually, spiritually, and metaphysically -- obligated to start the next thread in TFD.  The next thread needs to link back to the prior thread, use the fail tag, and include the Last Post thread number in the Noodleline.  This is Last Post 1346 -- so yeah, we've done this 1345 times before now.  More, if you count side threads.  In between we try to post funny stuff.  Sometimes serious stuff. Sometimes off color stuff.  Regularly the absurd.  But (almost) always chuckabooly stuff -- keep the interpersonal ugly to the Pol tab and D'awww tab.  You don't make it 1346 threads by being toWinnie The Poohc.

So with that lead in, know that this is not a normal LP thread.  Fark is in trouble, as most have seen.    If moderator and Chief Beerlord von Fark do us the solid of greening this, several of us Last Posters are going to do our part in sponsoring new folks to TFD, in the hopes that some of you even stick around.  I for one am treating this as an exponential growth thread.    When we hit 500 posts, I'm sponsoring the top liter in the "funny" vote rankings.  When we hit 1000 posts, I'm sponsoring the next two.  When we hit 2000 posts, I'm sponsoring the next four.  When we hit 4000 posts, I'm sponsoring the next eight.  If we make it to 8000 posts, well... we'll come up with something.   Other LPers will likely be doing their own riff on this.  Read the thread below, and let the shenanigans begin.

tl;dr:  Liters:  Post funny.  Get sponsored.  Stay a while.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gratz, warthog. I was busy preparing this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS IS NOT A FOOD THREAD, per se. But it can be.

Especially of this sort:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz Warty.  You're a shenanigan.
 
Yoleus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Confarkulations BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR​RRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR​RRRRRRT
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cupgranulations, Wartz.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz Warthog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warthog:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
budawold [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Grats, warthog.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratz green
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be ironic if the last post on Fark wasn't in the LP thread.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Green.  Nice.  Thanks moderator.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doyner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Granulathons, Warthog!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In case you hadn't noticed, she's shaking noodles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gratzies, W4rthP1g. TL;DR your h34dl1ne.
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turbocucumber: Gratz, warthog. You are the most perfect you there is.


JasonOfOrillia: Gratz, warthog. You're a gift to those around you.


czmilosz: Gratz, warthog. Your perspective is refreshing.


Current Resident: Gratz, warthog. You're even more beautiful on the inside than you are on the outside.


tdyak: Gratz, warthog. You're more helpful than you realize.


wearsmanyhats: Gratz, warthog. You have a Bee's knees sense of humor.


budawold: Gratz, warthog. You've got an awesome sense of humor!


libranoelrose: Gratz, warthog. Your kindness is a balm to all who encounter it.


doyner:Gratz, warthog. You're all that and a super-size bag of French fries.

rosekolodny:Gratz, warthog. On a scale from 1 to 10, you're an 11.


Thanks, everyone.  Your kind words, they move me.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.kym-cdn.com image 400x300]


Exactly.  Here's a guy who gets it.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
