(Daily Mail)   A man has died in hospital after he was crushed by a cow and a bullock on a Victorian farm. Always Mind the Bollocks   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Billy Liar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ah.  Geographically Victorian, not chronologically.
 
WayneKerr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn, Subby.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Ah.  Geographically Victorian, not chronologically.


Who cares?

Victorian Farm Episodes 1-6
Youtube sJ_C3Ja4awg
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It just goes to show you. You're worried about coronavirus, finances, not visiting with your friends...and out of nowhere you get crushed by a cow.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obviously he hearted his atom mother.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
yeah, it happens
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's the 15th workplace injury death of the year. The UK is on track to have 60 dead from falling cows.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What about the Sex Pistols?
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least the cows didn't have guns.

https://youtu.be/FQMbXvn2RNI
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bullocks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He should have steered clear.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well I can think of worse ways to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: What about the Sex Pistols?


Never mind the Sex Pistols, here comes the Bullocks!
 
southernmanblog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Farming is dangerous work, even today. Big complicated machines designed to tear through rock-hard soil are to be feared and respected. And ask any rural EMT about what it's like to unwind someone's entrails from around a PTO. Old tractors are the worst; pretty much no notion of OSHA back then.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So he died from Bovid-2?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Seems like an appropriately Victorian way to go, as long as he was wearing a bowler or a derby.

/tips fedora respectfully
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

southernmanblog: Farming is dangerous work, even today. Big complicated machines designed to tear through rock-hard soil are to be feared and respected. And ask any rural EMT about what it's like to unwind someone's entrails from around a PTO. Old tractors are the worst; pretty much no notion of OSHA back then.


" Getting caught in the gears of a combine... having your nuts bit off by a Laplander, that's the way I wanna go! "
 
grayshark3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So basically, he failed the Herriot Manuever Test ...
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Mitch Taylor's Bro: What about the Sex Pistols?

Never mind the Sex Pistols, here comes the Bullocks!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCharmerUnderMe [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
X-Geek
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Crushed by a cow and a bullock?

Souds like things got a little...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Too Close for Comfort

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
