(Vox)   Texas pastors demanding exemptions from math, physics, chemistry, and biology   (vox.com) divider line
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How about no does no work for you?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But this will ruin their Beeswax grift churches!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
People that threaten the health and well-being of others for self enrichment are criminals and should be Hoosegowed to protect the public. If the pastors will do a lock in at their sales center with their followers fine, but idiots have already doomed the US to hundreds of thousands of deaths and more idiots should not be allowed to kill more.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fine, just make sure the door only works going inside.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Only under one condition.

People that go in do NOT get to go back out
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sure, providing you rely on "faith healing" (no hospitals, doctors, or any other real medical intervention) for 100% of your medical needs until the pandemic is over.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hangar rent for their Gulfstream jets won't pay itself.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Indulgences, if you will.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the religious nutjobs
 
Nimbull
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They can practice their religious freedom in a Hoosegow cell for endangering the public during a pandemic.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Mr. Pastor, is your replacement for these subjects going to be simply 'Jesus'?"

"... ..."

"Mr. Pastor?"

"Jesus told me just now I don't have to answer that."

"Please leave."

"You'll burn in hellfire."

"I'm sure."
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should just rename "religious liberty" to "liberty to infect others with our germs".  Makes a lot more sense for modern life.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Obligatory for this death cult which has appropriated the name of a major religion.   Probably need to fumigate their personal bibles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://biblehub.com/matthew/6:5-6.ht​m
"And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you."
 
astro716 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I mean, it's just lazy of the writers at this point if the American religious right winds up killing us all
 
Hachitori
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eurotrader: People that threaten the health and well-being of others for self enrichment are criminals and should be Hoosegowed to protect the public. If the pastors will do a lock in at their sales center with their followers fine, but idiots have already doomed the US to hundreds of thousands of deaths and more idiots should not be allowed to kill more.


Absolutely.  I am a staunch defender of religious freedom, and of the constitutional right to peacefully assemble.

However, we live in a digital age, and these  Pastors can freely practice their religion and assemble their followers electronically with zero impingement on their rights.

In fact if necessary to protect the public, I'm fine with guarded house arrest for the Pastors, while allowing them completely free internet access.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I honestly don't know why we'd argue against it. At some point you gotta let Darwin take the wheel.

/we could use some house cleaning
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Texas has a long history of fighting reality because it conflicts with religion.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
To borrow from another large religion with it's own food group and list of Do's and Don'ts

This idea, known as pikuach nefesh, is derived from two main sources. One, preferred by the 12th century scholar Maimonides, is the verse in Leviticus 18:5: "You shall keep My laws and My rules, by the pursuit of which man shall live." The talmudic sage Rabbi Akiva comments that the verse says "by the pursuit of which man shall live" - not "shall die." Built into every mitzvah - with some exceptions - is the precedence of human life. Keep the Sabbath - but if you have to violate its laws to perform life-saving surgery or get someone to the hospital, do it.


Then you also have the Methodist's prime directive:   First -- Do No Harm.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The logical conclusion of denying the evidence of geology is you work your way back through all the sciences in order to disprove the conclusions of any one of the sciences.

The Devil made it to test our (Kristian) Faith(s) proves only that the Devil was far more creative, productive, imaginative and busy than God during the Creation. Also that he has a lock on the fundamentalist and evangelical sects.

Can't accept evolution? There goes biology. But to disprove the biology, you have to disprove genetics and chemistry, and to disprove genetics and chemistry you have to disprove physics, and you end up arguing that the Earth is the lid of God's toybox and that the stars are campfires of celestial Injuns.

It's a slippery slope, but you know what they say about the road to Hell.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No exceptions, period

Any mass gathering is a threat to public health
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There must be a workforce shortage in heaven because Jesus seems to be calling a lot of people home by using his mid level managers.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 271x186]


This.

Just this.

Go aNoodle, Christofascists, kill yourselves off. It would be a boon to the country.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

eurotrader: People that threaten the health and well-being of others for self enrichment are criminals and should be Hoosegowed to protect the public. If the pastors will do a lock in at their sales center with their followers fine, but idiots have already doomed the US to hundreds of thousands of deaths and more idiots should not be allowed to kill more.


If by "Hoosegowed", you mean "actually drawn and quartered."
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: I honestly don't know why we'd argue against it. At some point you gotta let Darwin take the wheel.

/we could use some house cleaning


Because it affects more than them

It affects those who they see at the store or their infirmed parents

This is the new reality we live in. The first amendment providing for freedom of religion of freedom to gather in large groups for any reason is taking a backseat to public health.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cman: BeansNfranks: I honestly don't know why we'd argue against it. At some point you gotta let Darwin take the wheel.

/we could use some house cleaning

Because it affects more than them

It affects those who they see at the store or their infirmed parents

This is the new reality we live in. The first amendment providing for freedom of religion or freedom to gather in large groups for any reason is taking a backseat to public health.


Fixt.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wait a Nerts minute! Isn't god everywhere? Doesn't god know all your inner thoughts? Why do you need to gather together?

It's about Scratch isn't it!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Only under one condition.

People that go in do NOT get to go back out


And don't get medical treatment.

These assholes have voted against health care for others for decades and are now endangering the public at large.

No medical treatment for these bastards.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: [Fark user image 271x186]


Pandemics don't stay limited to the idiots!

If these people get sick, they become that many more carriers that potentially spread the virus around grocery stores or hospitals, where others who have been careful end up paying the price.

So stop with this bullshiat cheering of idiots getting sick.  Hopefully the judge laughs these dumbasses out of court and tells them to stay the fark home.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: OdradekRex: [Fark user image image 271x186]

This.

Just this.

Go aNoodle, Christofascists, kill yourselves off. It would be a boon to the country.


all these noodle Wombats are making me hungry.
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Obligatory for this death cult which has appropriated the name of a major religion.   Probably need to fumigate their personal bibles.

[Fark user image image 850x599]


Martin Luther was a sociopath, not stupid.

These people are both.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If you don't accept the evidence of chemistry, physics and biology, you don't get the benefits of modern medicine. Of course, you don't want vaccines, antibiotics, blood transfusions, reconstructive surgery and other such diabolic vanities any way, so just use your right to refuse THEM ALL.

If you accept the germ theory of disease you are blasheming God and his tiny wicked demons. The Devil's best trick is convincing humans they are worshipping Jebus when they are just worshipping their own nastiness and schadenfreude.

I have a book by a clever Czech (or Slovak, perhaps) entitled The Devil Unemployed which makes the same point as many mystics, scholars, and prophets have made over the millennia. There is no work for the Devil to do. The world is a human workshop.

Or was the author a Hungarian? Oh well, Hungarians are the Devil's tool shop. DIY.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nurgle demands levity!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

astro716: I mean, it's just lazy of the writers at this point if the American religious right winds up killing us all


When does the cold civil war become hot?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sundays = paydays
No chuch on sundays = no paydays
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Martin Luther married a nun. He was a monk himself. Kinky.

Supralapsarian Calvinists are the worst, though. Take The Donald Chaos Goblin, please!
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cman: BeansNfranks: I honestly don't know why we'd argue against it. At some point you gotta let Darwin take the wheel.

/we could use some house cleaning

Because it affects more than them

It affects those who they see at the store or their infirmed parents

This is the new reality we live in. The first amendment providing for freedom of religion of freedom to gather in large groups for any reason is taking a backseat to public health.


someofyoumaydie.jpg
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dv-ous: But this will ruin their Beeswax grift churches!


Technically, it doesn't ruin the entire grift for a lot of these aholes. Lots of these churches have farking accountants that will go through your financial documents and check that you actually tithed right. If they don't get it now, they'll get it later. They technically don't force people to bring them their tax documents but the use social pressure to get you to do it. My Bee's knees-uncle, an old man who lived on a fixed income, got some extra cash from Veterans Administration for some unclaimed benefit, and the first thing he did was go to his farking church so they could redo the math to see how much he should tithe per year.

A lot of this bullshiat for keeping their churches open is part of the grift but not to get the Scratch from parishioners. It's just grandstanding to get free press about how persecuted and godly they are. Ultimately that may result in increased contributions from new members, assuming too many of the old ones don't die. Then again, some of these ahole pastors talk their old members into leaving them Scratch in their wills. So the deaths may also be ultimately profitable.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What about non-Christians that do the same thing!
Where is all the news about the atheists doing this!
And how about all the Muslims in Texas doing it!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

cman: No exceptions, period

Any mass gathering is a threat to public health


I particularly liked the Italian governor who threatened to send police with flamethrowers.

I think we need more flamethrower threats, tbh.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Got to keep the plate filled.  These guys have mortgages on their megachurches to pay.
 
mercurypig
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My parents Southern Baptist church has already been closed two weeks. They're not all completely insane.
 
Salmon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jesus will fly in and save them.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If God gave us brains then Science is prayer.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cman: BeansNfranks: I honestly don't know why we'd argue against it. At some point you gotta let Darwin take the wheel.

/we could use some house cleaning

Because it affects more than them

It affects those who they see at the store or their infirmed parents

This is the new reality we live in. The first amendment providing for freedom of religion of freedom to gather in large groups for any reason is taking a backseat to public health.


A whole lot of idiots are slowly learning that the First Amendment is not absolute.

1. Free speech should not include fraud
2. Free speech should not include spreading lies
3. Free speech should not include hate speech
4. Free speech should not include creating an immediate danger to the public
5. Freedom of the press should not include drawing the long bow
6. Freedom of the press should not include hate speech
7. Freedom of religion should not allow discrimination or bigotry

And so on.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Let them congregate, then lock and guard the doors. If they ride it out for two weeks without anyone showing symptoms, they can leave.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Saiga410: Got to keep the plate filled.  These guys have mortgages on their megachurches to pay.


This!
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Begoggle: What about non-Christians that do the same thing!
Where is all the news about the atheists doing this!
And how about all the Muslims in Texas doing it!


Actually, that's what they need to do. Conjure up a story about how #MAGA are letting mosques operate without impedance during the pandemic, because #MAGA are "afraid" to upset the feelings of Muslims, which will get the pols riled up, and they'll shut down all houses of worship to piss off the libs, and the right wing pastors would then abide by it.
 
