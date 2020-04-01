 Skip to content
(TMZ)   Legendary skateboarder Jeff Grosso bails for his last time   (tmz.com) divider line
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man look at this board.
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size

It is directional (has a clear front and back). It has deck rails. He's got riser pads for the trucks. And the tires are huge.

Totally radical, dudez!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Somebody hook Tony Alva up with a bubbleboy suit ASAP.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And somehow Duane Peters lives.

There is no god.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember that the deck was kind of popular but not much about him as a skater.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pretty sure I still have just like it in the closet.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't do drugs, kids.

/RIP skate legend
 
IMACODFISH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Didn't even register as a great skater when I was a kid, but now as a 46 year grown up who still skates at a pretty high level I deeply appreciated his continued commitment to skating and sharing the fun with his kid.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Because you might die of a sudden coronary almost a decade after getting clean?
 
