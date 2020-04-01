 Skip to content
(Washington Post) 70 students from the University of Texas at Austin chartered a plane to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in late March, despite being told about nonessential travel. You guessed it, 28 of them have tested positive for coronavirus
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Entitled idiots are going to idiot. Even if it kills someone.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably be fine.  Young and healthy.

They'll kill their family members, but this was Cabo, man.

Cabo.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with this
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, will never let those people forget
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An outcome none of us could have predicted.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's going to be a real eye-opener for the rich and elite when they find out that this virus is indiscriminate.  It does not care.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As the Bee's knees philosopher, Forest Gump, said...."stupid is as stupid does".
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Christ, this one's getting a lot of play...
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to get your inheritance quicker.
 
Adamata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOLO!
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They charted a plane?

Not exactly the kids getting by on work study are they?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: They charted a plane?

Not exactly the kids getting by on work study are they?


Fraternity or sorority, I'm guessing.  If I were a betting man, i'd bet SAE
 
Saiga410
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat.  I wish i had that amount of scatch in college.
 
TimeCubeFan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the pilot allowed this to happen? Pull his license.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

durbnpoisn: It's going to be a real eye-opener for the rich and elite when they find out that this virus is indiscriminate.  It does not care.


Yeah, if the virus knocks out Tootin, the Venezuelan dude, Kim Jong-un, and assorted other political and Beeswax asshats, that would certainly be a silver lining.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, this is all getting blown out of proportion. A bunch of #1337 around the country are taking pictures of empty emergency rooms to "prove" that this pandemic is being deliberately blown out of proportion by the liberal media.

/First sentence is a Gas
//Second sentence is unfortunately true
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These college educated millennials are America's future. O. M. G
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing which begins "70 students from the University of Texas ..." is ever going to end with an example of intelligent, well considered action.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomFooolery: wejash: They charted a plane?

Not exactly the kids getting by on work study are they?

Fraternity or sorority, I'm guessing.  If I were a betting man, i'd bet SAE


Society of Automotive Engineers?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Priapetic: durbnpoisn: It's going to be a real eye-opener for the rich and elite when they find out that this virus is indiscriminate.  It does not care.

Yeah, if the virus knocks out Tootin, the Venezuelan dude, Kim Jong-un, and assorted other political and Beeswax asshats, that would certainly be a silver lining.


But if it knocks out Chaos Goblin then  Pence is in charge!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many of the survivors will one day be federal judges?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rules are for the little people.

I have 2 people on my Fb page, rich people with no job, posting that we don't need to shut everything down.  I mean, they're inconvenienced and all, and peasants need to gbtw.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

fat boy: These college educated millennials are America's future. O. M. G


Millennials are mostly out of college. The ones that aren't are going to be called "doctor" (either MD or PHD). These aren't millennials.
 
RenegadJew
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Okay, but let's face it - covfefe-19 is not the worst thing they picked up in Cabo.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: And the pilot allowed this to happen? Pull his license.


Yeah, about that....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
srb68
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They got the morona virus.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh no! You shanked my jengaship! is already blaming MeWinnie The Poohco:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TimeCubeFan: And the pilot allowed this to happen? Pull his license.


Talk to the owner.  Charter pilots generally go where and when they're told, and if they balk, there's guys lined up behind them to do the job.

Less so for regular airline pilots, but management sticks its pointy Noodle in there as well.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RenegadJew: [Fark user image 239x152]


There it is. Bravo.
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mock26: Priapetic: durbnpoisn: It's going to be a real eye-opener for the rich and elite when they find out that this virus is indiscriminate.  It does not care.

Yeah, if the virus knocks out Tootin, the Venezuelan dude, Kim Jong-un, and assorted other political and Beeswax asshats, that would certainly be a silver lining.

But if it knocks out Chaos Goblin then  Pence is in charge!


It would still be better.
 
