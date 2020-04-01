 Skip to content
(Topeka Capital-Journal)   Kansas man accused of exaggerating nonexistent medical credentials to perform autopsies and swindle bereaved families sees opportunity in body count amassed by COVID-19   (cjonline.com) divider line
    Shawn Parcells, Coroner  
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With my current consulting practice, I can still get swabs collected without doing an autopsy and conclude COVID-19 as the cause of death."


Positive swab only proves they were exposed to Covid-19 not that it caused their death
Does the virus remain viable long enough after death, to allow for this douche to swab?
Could false positives come from this douche or his staff
Do we really have enough test kits to spare for this guy?
His que of clients will includes lots of people who are simply frightened without good reason. Grandma was 90 had dm, heart disease and chronic COPD and she passed away didn't she complain of being short of breath, we totally need to test even though her blood sugar was 600 last week and her foot was infected and she had that nasty kidney infection, but it might have been Covid-19 even though we don't know how she could have been exposed to not with her being house bound for the last year
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An amateur as POTUS is terrific, but what we definitely need is more amateur doctors.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Had he slept at a Holiday Inn the night before? Because that could be an exception to the whole not-licensed thing.
 
bthom37
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This farking guy again?  Last lynching in the state was 100 years ago.  Might be time for us to bring that back.
 
PunGent
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From tfa:  "a bond condition that effectively precludes him from getting anywhere near a cadaver"

Yikes!  In the age of google, that's the kind of phrase that will haunt a man to the end of his days...and then outlive him.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


The box represents a body and Homer is replaced by Shawn Parcells
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: Had he slept at a Holiday Inn the night before? Because that could be an exception to the whole not-licensed thing.


In some communities, coroner is an elected position and doesn't require a medical degree. I know there was a furor a few years ago when Toledo wanted to go that route.
 
