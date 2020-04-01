 Skip to content
(SFGate)   "We're Silicon Valley, we can do things the rest of the world doesn't do," says area man about ludicrously overpriced, namesake underground station to be built in one of the least-dense downtowns in the country   (sfgate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If American cities had built such systems when they were less dense, things would be a helluva lot better today.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downtown San Jose is reasonably dense, it is just a very wee part of San Jose proper (which is largely suburbia and office parks).
 
anfrind
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

OptionC: Downtown San Jose is reasonably dense, it is just a very wee part of San Jose proper (which is largely suburbia and office parks).


There's also a practical limit to how dense it can be, as the nearby airport limits how high they can build.

/most other large cities have their airports much farther from downtown
 
Tyee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Do we really still believe it's best to pack people densely, sharing the same air over and over, unavoidable contact in increasingly unsanitary conditions, bodily flui...    ?
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Okay but am I the only one who sees the shape of the proposed facility as NSFW? San Jose is not your personal erotica site.
 
kona
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x338]
Okay but am I the only one who sees the shape of the proposed facility as NSFW? San Jose is not your personal erotica site.


wait.  what's today??
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x338]
Okay but am I the only one who sees the shape of the proposed facility as NSFW? San Jose is not your personal erotica site.


Hey, it's just a train going through a tunnel.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoodDoctorB: [Fark user image 425x338]
Okay but am I the only one who sees the shape of the proposed facility as NSFW? San Jose is not your personal erotica site.


I gat ya "subway tube" right heyah!
 
bud jones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Imagine being the VTA and being so incompetent this is your decision for how to build a subway station," wrote another Twitter user. "Every single person associated with these decisions should be fired, and never allowed near a subway construction project again."

Well, that settles it!  Twitter User has spoken! Why didn't we just hire him in the first place?
/eyeroll
 
