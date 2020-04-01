 Skip to content
Let's hear stories from Farkers who had contracted COVID-19 or who have family who has. Tell us your first hand experiences and let us know if you know anyone who has succumbed to the virus
GoOutBlazing [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I recovered 3 weeks ago. 2 doctors that I work with spent X-mas vacation in Nth Italy. A couple of people in the animal hospital got sick. Personally, I had hard breathing for 3 days, almost went to the VA for a chest x-ray but didn't. The mucus in my lungs and sinuses was Nerts yellow, everything tasted salty for about 4 days. Feel perfect now and my wife had no problems. I'm still an essential worker...and going strong plus I can smoke pot again...
 
czmilosz [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: I recovered 3 weeks ago. 2 doctors that I work with spent X-mas vacation in Nth Italy. A couple of people in the animal hospital got sick. Personally, I had hard breathing for 3 days, almost went to the VA for a chest x-ray but didn't. The mucus in my lungs and sinuses was Nerts yellow, everything tasted salty for about 4 days. Feel perfect now and my wife had no problems. I'm still an essential worker...and going strong plus I can smoke pot again...


Awesome.

Seriously, I LOVE seeing things like this.  My BIL is an RT at the biggest hospital in the biggest city in my state.  My sister is the director of PT at the largest retirement community in the same city.  It IS going to hit us all folks.

Stay HOME, stay safe, and let's take care of each other.
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My son and his wife got it. They live in Orlando and have recovered. Their one and a half year old son did not get sick. Hope you have not visited Universal Theme Park recently.

My housekeeper got sick and had all the symptoms but she couldn't get tested because she did not get hospitalized. She says she has recovered now but I am going to let her wait another couple of weeks to be sure. I think a lot of people have had it and have not been tested.
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: I recovered 3 weeks ago. 2 doctors that I work with spent X-mas vacation in Nth Italy. A couple of people in the animal hospital got sick. Personally, I had hard breathing for 3 days, almost went to the VA for a chest x-ray but didn't. The mucus in my lungs and sinuses was Nerts yellow, everything tasted salty for about 4 days. Feel perfect now and my wife had no problems. I'm still an essential worker...and going strong plus I can smoke pot again...


--
Did you ever lose your senses of smell and/or taste? and if you did, did it come back?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: and going strong plus I can smoke pot again...


Name checks out
..nice man 
*High five*
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: I recovered 3 weeks ago. 2 doctors that I work with spent X-mas vacation in Nth Italy. A couple of people in the animal hospital got sick. Personally, I had hard breathing for 3 days, almost went to the VA for a chest x-ray but didn't. The mucus in my lungs and sinuses was Nerts yellow, everything tasted salty for about 4 days. Feel perfect now and my wife had no problems. I'm still an essential worker...and going strong plus I can smoke pot again...


Did you test positive for it?
Do you believe that your lung issues were because you are a smoker?
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This would be a better thread to have on not today with the stupid f i l t e r Applesauce!.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

GoOutBlazing: I recovered 3 weeks ago. 2 doctors that I work with spent X-mas vacation in Nth Italy. A couple of people in the animal hospital got sick. Personally, I had hard breathing for 3 days, almost went to the VA for a chest x-ray but didn't. The mucus in my lungs and sinuses was Nerts yellow, everything tasted salty for about 4 days. Feel perfect now and my wife had no problems. I'm still an essential worker...and going strong plus I can smoke pot again...


Did you ever develop a fever?  How about the dreaded cough?  I had a few days with some chest tightness and a wet cough, but because there was mucus I assumed it wasn't the 'rona.
 
Sharksfan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm in a rural-ish part of Wisconsin - there's one case in our town.

Our company is decentralized.  I work with a guy named Tony who had a family gathering in Utah in early February.  He said there were 20 or so people there and 12 of them (that he knew about) got sick afterwards with all the symptoms of COVID-19.  He and others in his family said it was the worst flu they ever had but they all recovered.

He things they had it but of course there's no way to tell.  I wonder how long this really has been out in the wild and how many people will never know they had it.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think my son had it(not medically confirmed).  He was sick late Feb/early March and was wiped out with a fever for several days and ended up with pneumonia after just not being able to shake it for a couple of weeks.  He's an otherwise healthy 15 year old.  He complained Bee's kneesly of not being able to taste anything and he's fine now.  My wife and I had a 2 week runny Beezer around that same time.

I have another relative that had it(medically confirmed) who got it around that same time and is now recovered.
 
kb7rky
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My youngest nephew's been exposed to COVID-19, just over a week ago.

So far, he's okay...no symptoms. He's been asked not to vist Grandma and Grandpa until he's certain he doesn't have it.

I hope his workplace has been thoroughly sterilized...it was one of his co-workers who had it.
 
