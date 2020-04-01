 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Ice T with some solid advice about collecting debts   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
MagicChicken
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
...he's not All wet.
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Financial advisor ICE-T. Diversify your stocks. Invest in soybeans.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kids are wrapping bandanas around their faces and demanding Scratch they're owed from people staying at home. They're calling it Scratch Shots.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

FINALLEVEL: ICE Cold Fact: If somebody owes you Scratch... Put on your mask and pop up at their crib right now... They're Home.


This should have been:
If someone owes you Scratch, you also probably owe someone else Scratch; a landlord, a bank,a supplier, etc. let's take it Duck Soup and be gentle with one another as much as possible.

/you dawg, I heard you liked advice, so here's some advice to your advice
//wait, All wet meme
///kids these days are going to sites that give them hits of pawnfilter. They call it Fark.com
 
brownribbon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of his followers correctly points out: wait until the Bee's knees jorb there checks hit.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you follow twitter follow him. Dude is smart and hilarious. Will actually like your tweets too.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The kids are calling it coughing cash.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What, is he gonna go after DICK WOLF for back pay?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's good advice, Ice, but I've got my Scratch tied up in other places at the moment.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Kids are wrapping bandanas around their faces and demanding Scratch they're owed from people staying at home. They're calling it Scratch Shots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: If you follow twitter follow him. Dude is smart and hilarious. Will actually like your tweets too.


How do you know he'll enjoy my tweets?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: If you follow twitter follow him. Dude is smart and hilarious. Will actually like your tweets too.


Not to mention that on top of being a rapper he's a metal dude.  He covered Slayer better than Slayer.

Well, not better.  But he did it.

He is an American treasure.
 
whitroth
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Right. They're out of work, no Scratch coming in, sure, put a mask on and go pound on their door.

And here I thought that was called armed robbery.
 
