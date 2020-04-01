 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Philadelphia would also like idiots to quit shooting each other so that there's space for COVID sufferers   (nytimes.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or at the very least have better aim
 
gunsmack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Good luck with that.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Merry Christmas Philly.
XOXO Santa
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why are Covid surfers shooting each other.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Why are Covid surfers shooting each other.


Covid Surfers, like Surf Nazis, must die?

/Prep for another Troma movie.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
