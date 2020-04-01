 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Saudi officials: Let those snake-handling infidel Floridian dipshiats have their mass gatherings and tiger king incest spring break parties, we're putting the hajj on hold   (aljazeera.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The devil you say!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thing is that people will listen to the government there because they have real consequences - someone can loose their Noodle.  While here, they just scoff at the impedance of freedom.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those wascally Wahabbists.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what? Where in Applesauce! are those parties and why didn't I know until now?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whoa I can't imagine them cancelling that
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile Texas zealots are suing for the 1st amendment right to spread the virus.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never thought I'd say this, but it seems like American Evangelicals could learn a thing or two from Saudi Arabia.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians:0
Muslims:1
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Wahhabi Muslims are more level Noodleed than Christian Evangelists, you know things have gotten stupid with these churches!
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Allah can't protect his chosen people from illness.

Whereas Jesus is creating a protective Prayer Bubble around each and every deserving Christian, ensuring not only that they won't get Covid, but that the air inside that bubble alternately smells faintly of cinnamon, pine needles, or vanilla.
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just Christians and Muslims ...

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big talk considering Saudi is the Tampa of the Middle East.
And they both have the exact same quality of Chinese food.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Thing is that people will listen to the government there because they have real consequences - someone can loose their Noodle.  While here, they just scoff at the impedance of freedom.


It's not as dark as all that. The preparations for the Hajj are done by a Saudi government ministry. So it's Duck Soup enough for the king or his designee to tell them to suspend preparations. What are they gonna do? Refuse? Quit in protest? They just got told to collect a check for doing nothing. I wish I worked for the Saudi Hajj ministry right now. But the fact that my first impulse after the king tells me to go home and collect a check for doing nothing would be to get my drink on would probably disqualify me from being a government official in charge of Hajj preparations.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pretty much all of the churches here around Atlanta have gone to live streaming. There are a few nutcases sure, but Iran had nutcases breaking into mosques too.

Most people are pretty good at logic.  Others not so good
 
