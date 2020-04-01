 Skip to content
(Talking Points Memo)   There is a hell
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on for a while now...how the fark is there anyone on a cruise ship anywhere in the world?

I realize that I should stop being astounding at the stupidity of fellow humans, but for christ sake--even without Covid19 those things are floating incubators for infectious diseases, but with Covid19 you might as well just lick a toilet, like those instagram idiots, and save youself the Scratch.
 
physt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Zaandam, which set sail in early March on a South American cruise, is carrying sick passengers and crew, while passengers not showing symptoms were transferred to a sister ship, the Rotterdam, sent to the region to help. Both ships cleared the Panama Canal and are sailing toward Applesauce!. Two of four deaths on the Zaandam have been blamed on COVID-19 and nine people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company said.

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're dying on the ship," Chaos Goblin said. "I'm going to do what's right. Not only for us, but for humanity."

*taps timeline generator*

Is this thing on? I think I'm stuck in a cross-dimensional flux.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.


flag of convenience not so convenient now
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate to be all "Let 'em crash" but what the hell are you doing on a cruise ship in the midst of a global pandemic you stupid shiats?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully the end is nigh for the cruise ship Beeswax.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!


WOOOOOOOOOOOOO free trip to Liberia!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

How's the health care system in Libera?

*checks google*

Oh hahaha good luck!
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it possible to have a mutiny on a cruise ship?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I hate to be all "Let 'em crash" but what the hell are you doing on a cruise ship in the midst of a global pandemic you stupid shiats?


how many stories were there a month ago with people, especially old ones, who thought it was all bs and going to blow over or how they deals they were getting because people were canceling were so good that no one in their right mind could possibly pass them up...
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!


Dead for Tax Reasons: be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.


flag of convenience not so convenient now


Good
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hell is other people." - Jean Paul Sartre
"I'd rather have them stay on." - Donald J. Chaos Goblin
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how are those cheap registration fees working out for you.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Simpsons - Ship Doom!
Youtube NlV0U27Rngk

Simpsons did it
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LegacyDL: Is it possible to have a mutiny on a cruise ship?


We might find out.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cruise ship industry should be exterminated for not shutting down their cruises and offering discounts instead.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: I hate to be all "Let 'em crash" but what the hell are you doing on a cruise ship in the midst of a global pandemic you stupid shiats?


Quite a few of them are crew.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!


cinemashame.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Cheese Donald Chaos Goblin said later that he would speak with his fellow Republican. "They're dying on the ship," Chaos Goblin said. "I'm going to do what's right. Not only for us, but for humanity."

TRANSLATION
"Will they vote for me if I get them on American soil? They're not going to ask me about how I ignored all the experts and doctors are they?"
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just needs a fresh 'shopin
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure somewhere in the White House they think this will force the cruise lines to bring their whole industry back to America but in reality it probably means cruises are finished.

Somewhere a billionaire is cackling at the notion that they'll be able to pick up one of the weeer ships as a private yacht for pennies.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm gonna send this article to my dad. He had a cruise booked, and as soon as everything started he cancelled his tickets.
 
db2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: Snapper Carr: I hate to be all "Let 'em crash" but what the hell are you doing on a cruise ship in the midst of a global pandemic you stupid shiats?

how many stories were there a month ago with people, especially old ones, who thought it was all bs and going to blow over or how they deals they were getting because people were canceling were so good that no one in their right mind could possibly pass them up...


Well, the people in their right mind passed them up, so now we've just got ships full of idiots.
 
jumac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So what happens when all countries including the ones the cruise companies are home based in, come out and say no.  As in everyone tells these ship they can't dock and unload?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

physt: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!


Exactly, and I applaud the U.S. Coast Guard's decision.

Live by the tax dodge, die by the tax dodge. Those countries offered tax havens knowing full well what they did - those companies exploited those tax havens knowing full well what they saved doing so. Let those countries deal with the woes of their companies.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Ghost ships" stuck at sea were part of a 1995 Wired clip scenario of a 21st century pandemic.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Big Cheese Donald Chaos Goblin said later that he would speak with his fellow Republican. "They're dying on the ship," Chaos Goblin said. "I'm going to do what's right. Not only for us, but for humanity."

Hmmm you gonna kill yourself?
 
Daer21
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jumac: So what happens when all countries including the ones the cruise companies are home based in, come out and say no.  As in everyone tells these ship they can't dock and unload?


Run them aground on the Applesauce! coast, destroy the engines, and open the scuttling valves. Disembark the passengers and crew. The passengers are American, so they can't be deported, and the crew are better off in custody here than in Liberia
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I've been catching up on season 3 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Tina Fey is a poet and a prophet.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: physt: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!

Exactly, and I applaud the U.S. Coast Guard's decision.

Live by the tax dodge, die by the tax dodge. Those countries offered tax havens knowing full well what they did - those companies exploited those tax havens knowing full well what they saved doing so. Let those countries deal with the woes of their companies.


OK, then implement that strategy by assessing taxes and fines, Hoosegow terms, and seizing ships. Don't let thousands of passengers die.
 
djseanmac
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Welp, this ends the cruise industry. No need for a bailout if they're gone.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mutiny on a Cruise Ship is my Captain and Tennille ....Village People.... mashup speed metal....

my heart just isn't in it today
 
macadamnut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Emposter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
FTFA: Carnival notified the SEC Tuesday that it has more than 6,000 passengers still at sea.

Why?  What moron was still scheduling cruises?
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

physt: The U.S. Coast Guard has directed all cruise ships to remain at sea where they may be sequestered "indefinitely" during the coronavirus pandemic and be prepared to send any severely ill passengers to the countries where the vessels are registered.

WOW!


i Chuckled At That
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's a mutiny if the crew does it. If the passengers do it, it's called a sparkling uprising.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Is it possible to have a mutiny on a cruise ship?


On an American registered ship that would probably be called terrorism. Who knows what they call that in the countries where the ships come from.
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: Big Cheese Donald Chaos Goblin said later that he would speak with his fellow Republican. "They're dying on the ship," Chaos Goblin said. "I'm going to do what's right. Not only for us, but for humanity."

TRANSLATION
"Will they vote for me if I get them on American soil? They're not going to ask me about how I ignored all the experts and doctors are they?"


Big Cheese Donald Chaos Goblin? What happened to copy and paste? Should be Donald Chaos Goblin.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Emposter: FTFA: Carnival notified the SEC Tuesday that it has more than 6,000 passengers still at sea.

Why?  What moron was still scheduling cruises?


On the Today show, they explained that these cruises set sail in the beginning of March, so before the "epidemic" started.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Daer21: jumac: So what happens when all countries including the ones the cruise companies are home based in, come out and say no.  As in everyone tells these ship they can't dock and unload?

Run them aground on the Applesauce! coast, destroy the engines, and open the scuttling valves. Disembark the passengers and crew. The passengers are American, so they can't be deported, and the crew are better off in custody here than in Liberia


Pretty much this, though it will be interesting if the Coast Guard and Military fire on them since they're basically plague ships at this point if they tried to do that. I honestly don't see Big Cheese Dumpf saying no to firing on them for that either.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
At this point a few thousand more infected isn't going to make much of a difference. This is all about Scratch.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: I hate to be all "Let 'em crash" but what the hell are you doing on a cruise ship in the midst of a global pandemic you stupid shiats?


When you have a media that sensationalizes every story, people tend to not take it seriously.  Some of the people in the article left in early March, when it was still pretty much only in Italy and the Middle East.  So they see another scary disease story being hyped up by the media and think it'll turn out like the last dozen times they heard the same story and go on a cruise.
 
LewDux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
More than two dozen cruise ships are either lined up at Port Miami and Port Everglades or waiting offshore, the Miami Herald reported. Most have only crew aboard,

Why not use them to spread passengers apart or even use as hospitals of for MMORPG?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How long until we need to take the Bill Burr solution and just start slamming torpedoes into the sides of these things?
 
LewDux
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LewDux: for MMORPG


66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
full8me
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I-K-Rumba:
Big Cheese Donald Chaos Goblin? What happened to copy and paste? Should be Donald Chaos Goblin.

I'm sure it's part of some April Fool's Gas.  Doesn't seem out of place or in poor taste at all in discussions about mass deaths and suffering, does it?
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: At this point a few thousand more infected isn't going to make much of a difference. This is all about Scratch.


Oh fark off. How many people on land will those passengers infect, and how many will they infect, and how many will they infect (and so on) and how many more people in total will farking die because these braindead morons just had to hop on a boat in the middle of a pandemic?

They made their bed. They can lie on it either on the ship or in Liberia or wherever their tax-dodging caretakers registered their ships.

If you wanna help them so badly, cast off in your farkin rowboat and go help them yourself. But you won't be allowed back on shore either.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

full8me: I-K-Rumba:
Big Cheese Donald Chaos Goblin? What happened to copy and paste? Should be Donald Chaos Goblin.

I'm sure it's part of some April Fool's Gas.  Doesn't seem out of place or in poor taste at all in discussions about mass deaths and suffering, does it?


lightenupfrancis.jpg
 
flamark [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

db2: so now we've just got ships full of idiots.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
