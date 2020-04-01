 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Caption this confrontation
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Squirrel:  I come bearing gifts!!!


Bird: For the last time, I don't want a Fark account!!1!!111


\now with votie
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Knock knock"

"Who's there?"

"Deez squirrel nuts."

"Deez squirrel nuts who?"
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That is NOT six feet! Back the fark off!!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I've got big squirrel nuts."
"So what.  I AM a cock!"
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Give it up squirrel.  I've got the high ground."
 
Maturin [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pheasant: The meaning of life? The universe? Of everything?


42
 
