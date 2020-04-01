 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Daily Mail)   Coronavirus dating takes balls. Big balls. And a drone   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
15
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

477 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 11:06 AM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like things were getting hot and steamy by the second and third picture!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, he is totally protected from the outside elements, but, she can get CV?  What a guy!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
a true gentleman would've given m'lady the ball to use
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Early onset hypoWinnie The Pooha.
 
LewDux
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Upon clapping eyes on Jeremy Cohen inside his inflatable bubble, Tori falls down laughing

Oh, rather
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's staged.
 
LewDux
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fdrawing the long bowBacon: It's staged.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe he should have taken off his sneakers.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Big Balls
Youtube xPlqLHcphyw
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I no longer believe Brooklyn eWinnie The Poohsts and drones are a figment of my imagination.

/Glares at his drones, knowing they're not real now
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: I no longer believe Brooklyn eWinnie The Poohsts and drones are a figment of my imagination.

/Glares at his drones, knowing they're not real now


lol.  X i  is Winnie the Pooh today?  Lol.  That's hilarious.
 
Fark-N-Noodle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I have no words to....
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: WhoGAS: I no longer believe Brooklyn eWinnie The Poohsts and drones are a figment of my imagination.

/Glares at his drones, knowing they're not real now

lol.  X i  is Winnie the Pooh today?  Lol.  That's hilarious.


that's what Winnie The Pooh said
 
Marcos P
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Looks like things were getting hot and steamy by the second and third picture![Fark user image image 518x353]


"this is perfect she won't know if I rip one...

...Nerts that was a bad idea"
 
wiredroach
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And repeats:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1076048​0​/Guy-sees-cute-girl-dancing-on-roof-ac​ross-street-sends-his-phone-number-ove​r-on-a-drone-They-have-a-date-via-Face​time-from-their-respective-roofs-Then-​he-takes-it-up-a-notch-by-seeing-her-i​n-personin-a-giant-bubble-This-dude-ha​s-sick-game
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.