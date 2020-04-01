 Skip to content
(Today)   Take It Easy: It's 8:19 and you're having your 3rd Quarantini... the article most of us need right now: how to keep your drinking in check   (today.com)
    Interesting, Alcoholic beverage, Alcohol abuse, Drinking culture, Alcoholism, Drink, Long-term effects of alcohol, Binge drinking, retail alcohol sales  
634 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 10:34 AM (1 hour ago)



32 Comments
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the upside, DUIs should be way down.
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beer shipment that was delivered on Saturday is surprisingly low.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By "in check" do they mean, I checked and I have booze in my house?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brother actually works in a Giggle-Water warehouse, and mentioned to me yesterday that after the initial surge/insanity a couple weeks ago, things have been super quiet. (Moved about 5x as much stock in the first half of March as in the second half.)

Everybody's hunkered down.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dv-ous: My brother actually works in a Giggle-Water warehouse, and mentioned to me yesterday that after the initial surge/insanity a couple weeks ago, things have been super quiet. (Moved about 5x as much stock in the first half of March as in the second half.)

Everybody's hunkered down.


And soused. Hard to buy more when you're still hammered.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stick to weed before supper.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a rule: no drinking before noon on a work day

/No I don't work from home
//Healthcare worker
///Hogmandy
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sound Blotto over teleconference even when sober so I need to save happy hour until 5:00 PM if I want to remain employed until this Stay At Home, Stay Healthy thing is over.

/happy hour goes till midnight, right?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it's not just the Coronavirus that's causing it. *Gestures vaguely at everything*
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why didn't they tell me this 30 years ago when it would have done some good?
 
tommyl66
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm worried about the beer supply. After this case, and the other case, there's only one case of beer left!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a Noodleache today and I'm thinking "Is it because of the four beers and a glass of wine I drank last night" or do I finally have the rona?  Shiat.  Now I'm googling Noodleaches and scratchy throat (tree pollen is Nerts in GA right now).

It's probably just the boozing.
 
Seacop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Got out of rehab on the 13th

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never had healthy drinking habits before. Why start now.
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh no! I wouldn't want to accidentally consume more than 5 oz of wine in a single night!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

tommyl66: I'm worried about the beer supply. After this case, and the other case, there's only one case of beer left!


Oh no!  A counterfeit jeans operation running out of my carhole!
 
wage0048
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is a self-correcting problem: once you're too Blotto to lift the bottle to your lips, you stop drinking for a while.
 
NomenousQuandary
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alcohol stunts the immune system. Taking this whole deal as an opportunity to go dry for a while. Pretty Duck Soup, really. Ran out of booze, didn't restock it. Simple.
 
mathamagical
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
15 drinks a week being heavy is low. Maybe they need a more refined scale at the high end. If you have two glasses of wine with dinner every night that makes you a borderline heavy drinker? Really? Is that genuinely the same health wise as having 7 on Friday and another 7 on Saturday?

Asking for a chuckaboo obviously
 
rwellor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I went the other way... quit drinking as a precaution. Did have a bad day on the day the bars were closed - seemed like I should have visited the regular for one last bend of the elbow... :-(
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey buddy, I MMORPG BETTER when I've had a few.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NomenousQuandary: Alcohol stunts the immune system. Taking this whole deal as an opportunity to go dry for a while. Pretty Duck Soup, really. Ran out of booze, didn't restock it. Simple.


Some souses are gonna end up on respirators. And they won't be 80 yo. Put down the bottle. Or don't. Wait til you see how it goes down in New Orleans. Stay the fark away from here. Seriously.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mathamagical: 15 drinks a week being heavy is low. Maybe they need a more refined scale at the high end. If you have two glasses of wine with dinner every night that makes you a borderline heavy drinker? Really? Is that genuinely the same health wise as having 7 on Friday and another 7 on Saturday?

Asking for a chuckaboo obviously


10 drinks a week is considered an alcoholic. Most people in these forums are. If you can't stop for even a few days your answer is pretty simple as to where you fall.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"How to keep your drinking in check"

I know what these words mean individually, but when they're all jammed together like this, they make no sense.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: "How to keep your drinking in check"

I know what these words mean individually, but when they're all jammed together like this, they make no sense.


Just another shiat piece by an alcoholic who probably just considers himself a connoisseur. If you need an article like this seek an AA meeting when you can. Seriously.
 
Big 900
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Basically I've gotten into a sustainable (if not entirely healthy) routine: coffee or tea before lunch. Water from lunch until about 5:00. Cocktails from then until bedtime. Lately that means either Hillsboro Irish As Feck from the kegerator, or bourbon on the rocks with a luxardo cherry and a bit of the syrup. Enough to calm the anWinnie The Poohety, but not get blotto. Except on Friday nights during the virtual cocktail party I do with some chuckaboos; then all bets are off.
 
stultus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It is still five o'clock somewhere in the British Empire anymore?
 
mathamagical
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: mathamagical: 15 drinks a week being heavy is low. Maybe they need a more refined scale at the high end. If you have two glasses of wine with dinner every night that makes you a borderline heavy drinker? Really? Is that genuinely the same health wise as having 7 on Friday and another 7 on Saturday?

Asking for a chuckaboo obviously

10 drinks a week is considered an alcoholic. Most people in these forums are. If you can't stop for even a few days your answer is pretty simple as to where you fall.


So by that metric a majority of Europeans are alcoholics? I mean I pretty much cut out weekday evening drinks but that was just because it's an Duck Soup way to cut some calories out.
 
colon_canoe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mathamagical: colon_canoe: mathamagical: 15 drinks a week being heavy is low. Maybe they need a more refined scale at the high end. If you have two glasses of wine with dinner every night that makes you a borderline heavy drinker? Really? Is that genuinely the same health wise as having 7 on Friday and another 7 on Saturday?

Asking for a chuckaboo obviously

10 drinks a week is considered an alcoholic. Most people in these forums are. If you can't stop for even a few days your answer is pretty simple as to where you fall.

So by that metric a majority of Europeans are alcoholics? I mean I pretty much cut out weekday evening drinks but that was just because it's an Duck Soup way to cut some calories out.


Yes. The number of alcoholics who "think" they have it under control will be tested when supplies run low.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

colon_canoe: 10 drinks a week is considered an alcoholic. Most people in these forums are. If you can't stop for even a few days your answer is pretty simple as to where you fall.


True, but as a former real serious alcoholic, I can't get excited about that.  As long as they can still maintain their lives, I can barely see the problem.
Except I know what kind of people drink too much, and it doesn't help our mental state at all, not to mention the physical part.

Im smoking too much pot, but Nertsed if I care.  And I smoked too much before.  Last thing I did before I went on partial MMORPG was drive hundreds of miles to get some pot.  I was afraid Colorado might close the stores, and I couldn't see doing this without weed.
But that's not an addict.  Nope.  Just taking care of things.

/someday I'll live at home again, and grow it like I used to.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

stultus: It is still five o'clock somewhere in the British Empire anymore?


Tea time.

JACK BUCHANAN: Everything Stops for Tea
Youtube MGQASun9d8E
 
caddisfly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Caddisfly's MMORPG drinking schedule: have a beer or two with dinner at 7:30.  Sleep until 2:00 a.m. and wake up wide awake.  Drink beer until about 4:00 a.m. [watch concert videos, find bad 80's Sci-Fi movies, play with dogs].  Wake up at 8 a.m. Repeat.  Not having to work is an odd adjustment.  I've worked since I was 14 and I'm over 50 now.
 
