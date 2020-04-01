 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   As it becomes increasingly clear that crowded jails are a hotspot for COVID-19, police in many localities are adopting a more hands-off approach to law enforcement. New Orleans: Don't care, jaywalked   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice picture of three non-social distancing guys loitering in the street.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It takes a lot to change police.

Hell it's almost impossible to change police.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What the hell kind of farked up place Hoosegows people for jaywalking?

Never mind. Deep South. Got it.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jaywalking is a made up crime.

Whoever came up with jaywalking laws is a fascist bastard.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now if only we were as aggressive with white collar crime
 
WithinReason
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've taken it upon myself to sit outside my house and call 9/11 to give them the license plate numbers of cars driving by that I dont think should driving around.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WithinReason: I've taken it upon myself to sit outside my house and call 9/11 to give them the license plate numbers of cars driving by that I dont think should driving around.


Maybe try calling Hurricane Katrina or the Lockerbie Bombing instead?
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WithinReason: I've taken it upon myself to sit outside my house and call 9/11 to give them the license plate numbers of cars driving by that I dont think should driving around.


you're doing God's work, chuckabooo; I like to make sure I'm holding my bat while I sip my moonshine.

On a serious note, did you know that dogs hate owls?

Our dogs went absolutely farkng apeshiat the other night to the point that we thought someone was in the back yard, it was just an owl.

/I like owls.
 
mjbok
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In some places police aren't responding to burglary calls due to the virus.  In the same places they are still ticketing speeders.

fark the police.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Jaywalking is a made up crime.


Not really. It's part of the "Right of Way" that applies to all traffic so that it flows in an orderly and legal manner.

Pedestrians should cross at marked or unmarked crosswalks, and they have the right of way if they enter the road in a legal manner (with the signal, not against it). When crossing anywhere else not at a crosswalk, pedestrians must yield to approaching drivers who have the right of way.

This is often applied incorrectly and indiscriminately by police (go figure) who don't understand the concept. Pedestrians generally can cross the street in the middle of a block so long as they are yielding to traffic, I.E. if no traffic is approaching or traffic is far enough distant they can cross the street just fine. Jaywalking would be someone who steps into the road in a manner that impedes traffic, not just anyone who crosses a street.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One man was accused of stealing whiskey from a drugstore. A homeless man had allegedly refused to leave a hotel lobby. A woman had walked out of a grocery store without paying for a cart full of food worth $375, according to the police.

Yup, jaywalking.  Nailed it.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
More sirens in OKC now than ever before.  They have to keep their revenue stream going.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mjbok: In some places police aren't responding to burglary calls due to the virus.


Burglary in progress (which could be a home invasion, depending)?

Or burglary where you want to just fill out a form because police can't do jack after the felon is already gone?
 
mjbok
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: mjbok: In some places police aren't responding to burglary calls due to the virus.

Burglary in progress (which could be a home invasion, depending)?

Or burglary where you want to just fill out a form because police can't do jack after the felon is already gone?


Does it matter?  They could at least to pretend to do their jobs.  I had an incident where my car got hit in a parking lot at work and work required me to call the police to report it.  The cop was pissed that he had to fill out an incident, stating "your realize we're not going to do anything about this, right?  You're just wasting my time."

Once again, fark the police.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's Louisiana, the cruelty is the point
 
Tenedos2
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeh.  We should just let criminals do whatever they want.  Sure.  That's a fantastic idea.
 
