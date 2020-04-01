 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dreaming of life returning to normal? If China is an indication, normal is a very long way away   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Apartment, Grocery store, return date, scan phone code, human rights activist, security guards, own home, neighborhood committee  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Staying away from everyone is my new normal.  I'm really enjoying it.  I love giving stink eye.
 
KIA
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, they were drawing the long bow about their numbers and the severity from the start.  One can only hope that they will be more forthcoming now because we really need as much solid scientific data as possible.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Things are never going to go back to "normal". The sooner people realize this, the better.

To put it in what appear to be the only terms that people understand:
- there will be no more "Superbowl"
- your child is not going to go to college on a sports scholarship


Is it starting to sink in?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Thankfully we won't have to deal with this in three months because the disease will still be rampaging through our society.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is normal now. Adjust accordingly.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Normal is what made this as bad as it is.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is my normal; I worked from home for seven years before this.  From December until March, that was my abnormal.  Now I'm back to working from home, getting delivery, avoiding humans, etc.

I was actually looking forward to joining humanity to see how it had changed.
 
geggy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Normal" was the problem to begin with
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
the cops there have infrared cameras in their helmets? wow.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Officials in Toronto announced this morning that people should expect the shutdown/isolation to continue for 3 more months.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well, if you want to turn out like China you gotta start acting like them. Since that's not happening, turning out like China is a pipe dream.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Things are never going to go back to "normal". The sooner people realize this, the better.

To put it in what appear to be the only terms that people understand:
- there will be no more "Superbowl"
- your child is not going to go to college on a sports scholarship


Is it starting to sink in?


You really believe this don't you?
 
powtard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SMB2811: Thong_of_Zardoz: Things are never going to go back to "normal". The sooner people realize this, the better.

To put it in what appear to be the only terms that people understand:
- there will be no more "Superbowl"
- your child is not going to go to college on a sports scholarship


Is it starting to sink in?

You really believe this don't you?


It's gonna be a few years.
 
Stratohead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I couldn't get throught TFA... we don't need the ladies life story...cut to the chase.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA: But I misjudged again: shelves were mostly empty, and I had no choice but to buy non-favorites like salted butter or sweetened yogurt. I craved a Starbucks Signature Chocolate, but the coffee chain served only carry-out orders. What would have been the point? The hot chocolate would cool down by the time I returned home and I couldn't drink it outdoors because the seating had been disassembled.

Then I heard that our local Italian eatery, Mammamia, was delivering. I ordered a pizza, garlic bread and arugula salad. If I had to eat alone at home, I might as well treat myself, I thought. But when the delivery people tried to enter my gate, they could not get in and my dinner cooled as I grappled through a series of mistranslations before getting my food.


Starbucks was probably out of organic oatmilk, too, and the arugula was almost certainly wilted.

And you wonder why people hate American ex-pats.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Things are never going to go back to "normal". The sooner people realize this, the better.

To put it in what appear to be the only terms that people understand:
- there will be no more "Superbowl"
- your child is not going to go to college on a sports scholarship


Is it starting to sink in?


What do you have against sports?

/not my thing either, just that your focus is very specific
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: Things are never going to go back to "normal". The sooner people realize this, the better.

To put it in what appear to be the only terms that people understand:
- there will be no more "Superbowl"
- your child is not going to go to college on a sports scholarship


Is it starting to sink in?


lol wut
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
China is no indication.  An uncontrolled pandemic is over much quicker.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
if we all had this haircut that would be normal

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bohnanza
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When the lockdown started, my neighbor said "it's gonna be a long two weeks". I am still laughing over that.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SMB2811: Thong_of_Zardoz: Things are never going to go back to "normal". The sooner people realize this, the better.

To put it in what appear to be the only terms that people understand:
- there will be no more "Superbowl"
- your child is not going to go to college on a sports scholarship


Is it starting to sink in?

You really believe this don't you?


You don't?
 
