(Pittsburgh Tribune-Review)   Today's Mad Libs headline: "Hempfield bicyclist with history of petty crimes charged with throwing traffic cone into creek"
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police charged Smith with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and scattering rubbish.

The law where I live says you can't be convicted of both theft and receiving stolen property.  You stole it or you received it, not both.
 
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Police charged Smith with theft, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, and scattering rubbish.

The law where I live says you can't be convicted of both theft and receiving stolen property.  You stole it or you received it, not both.


Oh really? Okay, we're adding Intent to Commit Theft, Possession of Stolen Goods, and Criminal Redistribution of Stolen Property. How's my charging, Atticus?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crimes against cones will not be tolerated! MaWinnie The Poohmum application of laws and punishments demanded!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Add fishing without a license.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
Did gyre and gimble in the wabe;
All mimsy were the borogoves,
And the mome raths outgrabe.
"Beware the Jabberwock, my son!
The jaws that bite, the claws that catch!
Beware the Jubjub bird, and shun
The frumious Bandersnatch
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
♪♫ I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride my bike ♪
♫ I want to ride my bicycle
I want to ride it where I like ♪♫♪
 
Queen Amy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://i.imgur.com/43pYxaQ.gifv

Beastly behavior
 
LewDux
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
