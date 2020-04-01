 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   What's all this, then? Oh, you refuse to answer? Then choke on this 600 pound ticket   (news.sky.com)
    Newcastle upon Tyne, Newcastle railway station, Newcastle upon Tyne City Centre, Crime, East Coast Main Line, Chief Constable, new coronavirus law, British Transport Police  
953 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 2:28 PM



BKITU [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There was a time when plagues were more common, and more people understood that personal freedom isn't an excuse to put other people in danger.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's almost as big as a CVS receipt
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That is one heavy ticket.   What is it written on?  Cement?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

anfrind: There was a time when plagues were more common, and more people understood that personal freedom isn't an excuse to put other people in danger.


When plagues were more common, people didn't have a concept of personal freedom.  They were peasants and did what their betters told them to.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The sheer amount of people applauding totalitarian crackdown on rights is disturbing. This shiat would never fly in America. Fined for refusing to speak to the police goes against everything we were taught about rights and freedoms
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
yhup...
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's not like it's hard to make up a legit-sounding excuse (not advocating that, just saying). Why would someone refuse to say anything? Could it be mental illness or something similar?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: anfrind: There was a time when plagues were more common, and more people understood that personal freedom isn't an excuse to put other people in danger.

When plagues were more common, people didn't have a concept of personal freedom.  They were peasants and did what their betters told them to.


Thats kinda needed right now

Our freedom is making the spread much easier
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: The sheer amount of people applauding totalitarian crackdown on rights is disturbing. This shiat would never fly in America. Fined for refusing to speak to the police goes against everything we were taught about rights and freedoms


Its needed. You may not like it, but its necessary.
 
Swiss Colony
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: anfrind: There was a time when plagues were more common, and more people understood that personal freedom isn't an excuse to put other people in danger.

When plagues were more common, people didn't have a concept of personal freedom.  They were peasants and did what their betters told them to.


When plagues were common people didn't understand how infection worked and had no concept of social distancing. Surgeons only started  washing their Meathooks in the 19th century ffs.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cman: Warlordtrooper: The sheer amount of people applauding totalitarian crackdown on rights is disturbing. This shiat would never fly in America. Fined for refusing to speak to the police goes against everything we were taught about rights and freedoms

Its needed. You may not like it, but its necessary.


Said every facist dictator ever
 
bamph
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: The sheer amount of people applauding totalitarian crackdown on rights is disturbing. This shiat would never fly in America. Fined for refusing to speak to the police goes against everything we were taught about rights and freedoms


Nah if you're black, hispanic, latino, or middle eastern you get your ass kicked and then arrested for assault on a police officer, or whatever the hell else they can come up with.
 
bamph
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bamph: Warlordtrooper: The sheer amount of people applauding totalitarian crackdown on rights is disturbing. This shiat would never fly in America. Fined for refusing to speak to the police goes against everything we were taught about rights and freedoms

Nah if you're black, hispanic, latino, or middle eastern you get your ass kicked and then arrested for assault on a police officer, or whatever the hell else they can come up with.


Or better yet they "smell marijuana" on you, or plant some other illicit substance.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Warlordtrooper: cman: Warlordtrooper: The sheer amount of people applauding totalitarian crackdown on rights is disturbing. This shiat would never fly in America. Fined for refusing to speak to the police goes against everything we were taught about rights and freedoms

Its needed. You may not like it, but its necessary.

Said every facist dictator ever


And other non-fascist dictators, too. Communist dictators are another. So are emperors.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

cman: Jeebus Saves: anfrind: There was a time when plagues were more common, and more people understood that personal freedom isn't an excuse to put other people in danger.

When plagues were more common, people didn't have a concept of personal freedom.  They were peasants and did what their betters told them to.

Thats kinda needed right now

Our freedom is making the spread much easier


The last time we acted this emotionally and fearful, we ended up with the TSA and a militarized police force.  Lets do better this time and maybe not trade some freedom for the illusion of security by Meathooking over rights.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: cman: Jeebus Saves: anfrind: There was a time when plagues were more common, and more people understood that personal freedom isn't an excuse to put other people in danger.

When plagues were more common, people didn't have a concept of personal freedom.  They were peasants and did what their betters told them to.

Thats kinda needed right now

Our freedom is making the spread much easier

The last time we acted this emotionally and fearful, we ended up with the TSA and a militarized police force.  Lets do better this time and maybe not trade some freedom for the illusion of security by Meathooking over rights.


The Coronavirus enjoys your mentality and insistence on bringing politics into a debate about how to best defend yourselves against it.  It really loves people like you.  Really, go visit your grand parents too, it insists.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.