(WCAX Vermont)   The sign on the door didn't say, "No Kentuckians" How was he supposed to know? Buried lede: Indiana has no hate crime laws
T Baggins [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FTA: While there are no hate crime laws on the books in Indiana, a person who commits a crime motivated by prejudice or bias could face stiffer penalties.

Sounds biased! But also a dream pardon for Chaos Goblin.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Indiana has no hate crime laws

Unless you hurt a Christian's fee fees.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: Indiana has no hate crime laws

Unless you hurt a Christian's fee fees.


And that's the way Pence likes it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

T Baggins: FTA: While there are no hate crime laws on the books in Indiana, a person who commits a crime motivated by prejudice or bias could face stiffer penalties.

Sounds biased! But also a dream pardon for Chaos Goblin.


Sounds like a hate crime law is on the books, they just don't call it that.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, tangerine shiatgibbon.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a sign that said "Dead Kentuckian storage" though?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: T Baggins: FTA: While there are no hate crime laws on the books in Indiana, a person who commits a crime motivated by prejudice or bias could face stiffer penalties.

Sounds biased! But also a dream pardon for Chaos Goblin.

Sounds like a hate crime law is on the books, they just don't call it that.


Says "Could", not "Will", so that makes the assumption that prejudice or bias would be considered during a trial as to motivation behind a crime, but no actual hate crime laws in Indiana to use by state prosecutors (Federal Hate Crime law could still apply though).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: T Baggins: FTA: While there are no hate crime laws on the books in Indiana, a person who commits a crime motivated by prejudice or bias could face stiffer penalties.

Sounds biased! But also a dream pardon for Chaos Goblin.

Sounds like a hate crime law is on the books, they just don't call it that.

Says "Could", not "Will", so that makes the assumption that prejudice or bias would be considered during a trial as to motivation behind a crime, but no actual hate crime laws in Indiana to use by state prosecutors (Federal Hate Crime law could still apply though).


They serve the same purpose.  You get an extra year for a racially motivated attack or you get charged with a hate crime and do the same time.  It's the same as all the little add ons they have for robbing someone above a certain age or selling drugs near a church.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  I'm sure this story happened JUST as the complaintant described...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tenedos2: Yes.  I'm sure this story happened JUST as the complaintant described...


I thought the same thing, until the part where it seems like the cops went to talk to the owner and the owner said yep, I said no Chinese allowed.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If Marathon don't want Asian American's Scratch, they maybe should'nt give Marathon their Scratch.
Anywhere.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Exactly what I was told was anyone of Chinese descent is not allowed in the store, and it was directly related to the spread of the coronavirus," Spivey said.

What's the store owner's Fark Meathookle? We have a lot of people on the "China did this to us!!" campaign.
 
wellreadneck [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"David, who only wanted to be identified by his first name, stopped Friday at a Marathon gas station in Martinsville, Indiana"

Well, there's your problem.

/Hoosier
 
Brakeline
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Shame he had no Johnny Yune "Look at my eyes" intimidation skills.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: DarkSoulNoHope: Jeebus Saves: T Baggins: FTA: While there are no hate crime laws on the books in Indiana, a person who commits a crime motivated by prejudice or bias could face stiffer penalties.

Sounds biased! But also a dream pardon for Chaos Goblin.

Sounds like a hate crime law is on the books, they just don't call it that.

Says "Could", not "Will", so that makes the assumption that prejudice or bias would be considered during a trial as to motivation behind a crime, but no actual hate crime laws in Indiana to use by state prosecutors (Federal Hate Crime law could still apply though).

They serve the same purpose.  You get an extra year for a racially motivated attack or you get charged with a hate crime and do the same time.  It's the same as all the little add ons they have for robbing someone above a certain age or selling drugs near a church.


Except it's not codified. Here in New Jersey if someone commits a bias crime, they would be charged, even if they did nothing more than basic harassment. If however they committed the same crime in Indiana, they would only be charged with the harassment (if the prosecutor bothers to file the charge).
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hate crime or not, it's still denying public accommodation on the basis or race or national origin.

Good luck with your losing lawsuit there, jerks.
 
The Dangerous Toy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah yes, Martintucky.

What an awful little shiathole.
 
