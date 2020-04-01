 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   No end in sight for these Mickey Mouse restrictions
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Perhaps theme parks and other industries that depend on healthy populations to turn profits ought to pay a tax to maintain reliable access to a healthy population?
 
vevolis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I've got a two-week vacation booked for Disney World in September... I have to hold out some hope, but I'm starting to think it may have to be canceled - especially with how well the states, and Applesauce! in particular, are Meathookling the situation. Of course, this situation pales infinitely to the crisis at Meathook, it's my own personal grief... for now. Disney helps my world feel better.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Disney is a pretty diversified company - In the long run they'll be fine even with the parks closed for months. Don't feel sorry for them, feel sorry for the workers.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My family couldn't afford Disney World and Mickey Mouse.
We made do with Mickey Rat.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Disney is a pretty diversified company - In the long run they'll be fine even with the parks closed for months. Don't feel sorry for them, feel sorry for the workers.


Who the hell feels sorry for Disney the corporation?
 
jso2897
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Purple_Urkle: Perhaps theme parks and other industries that depend on healthy populations to turn profits ought to pay a tax to maintain reliable access to a healthy population?


FiWinnie The Poohng anything in America will involve the wealthy paying some taxes - and I don't think it's going to happen in time.
They are looting America, and plan to dump it.
 
