Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(NJ.com)   Where would we be without our suddenly thinner dogs who are getting a lot more weekday exercise and attention than they are used to?   (nj.com) divider line
12
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My doggo is ~12 years old and isn't interested at all in extra walks.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went out to walk last week. A woman on the other side of the street said "don't touch my dog."
 
outtatowner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: [Fark user image image 554x720]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cajnik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Take more walks during a MMORPG. Brilliant!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't get them too skinny.  Might have to eat them if things really go south.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't have dogs but my cats sure are enjoying it. Especially the little guy who still wants to know everything that's going on everywhere in the house.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My dog likes having me at home, but it's monsoon season in northern Ohio so some days we can't go out. She doesn't like being rained on or getting her feet wet.

/Booties and a raincoat are non-starters.
 
xtalman
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just before all this started the vet told us to get diet dig food for one of our pups.  He was fat.  Daily walks have slimmed him down and he looks forward to them.
 
OMG_ItAteEveryThing
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I lost one of mine in February, so having her Sister still with me has kept me sane.
 
