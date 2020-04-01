 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(PBS)   U.S. Navy to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt: we need you to go ahead and stay on that boat   (pbs.org) divider line
24
    More: Followup, United States Navy, United States, Theodore Roosevelt, Royal Navy, ship's captain, Navy, charge of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, USS Theodore Roosevelt  
•       •       •

467 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 11:27 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's as a healthy a sample of human population as you'll find in Murica. How it plays out for them all should be very instructive as to our future.
 
devine [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA

Some number of hundreds, perhaps in the thousands, of sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt are leaving that ship right now, but the admiral specifically said that they wouldn't accede to the request by the captain of the ship, which was really an extraordinary one, to take 90 percent of the ship off and keep 10 percent on the ship in order to clean the ship and maintain the nuclear reactor on that ship.


So they aren't keeping them all aboard ship, but I still don't see how they can keep the ship at full readyness and disinfect the ship and crew at the same time.
 
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Liberty call !!!! ...k/dar
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Jesus this administration is even more incompetent than that if James Buchanan.

It's worse than the administration of Kurt von Schleicher (who was so bad he was called von Schlechter).
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ships are a test of the "let's all mingle and get it over with" theory that we keep hearing from #1337.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Jesus this administration is even more incompetent than that if James Buchanan.

It's worse than the administration of Kurt von Schleicher (who was so bad he was called von Schlechter).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: That's as a healthy a sample of human population as you'll find in Murica. How it plays out for them all should be very instructive as to our future.


Yes.

This will be interesting and instructive.  A good test for the theory that young and healthy people are generally only lightly impacted by the virus.

As for clearing the ship of personnel - I can't imagine that MMORPG conditions on shore for 3,000 people would be a lot different or better than on board.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Jesus this administration is even more incompetent than that if James Buchanan.

It's worse than the administration of Kurt von Schleicher (who was so bad he was called von Schlechter).


So, it's as farked up as a Lars Von Trier film.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: That's as a healthy a sample of human population as you'll find in Murica. How it plays out for them all should be very instructive as to our future.


Umm, not exactly.

Your immune system takes a big hit if you're short on sleep, and the constantly state of USN sailors is "Whacked." I would not be surprised if the rate of severe cases aboard is higher than the average because of this.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Ships are a test of the "let's all mingle and get it over with" theory that we keep hearing from #1337.


The effective R0 for the people on the Diamond Princess was 19.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: That's as a healthy a sample of human population as you'll find in Murica. How it plays out for them all should be very instructive as to our future.


Hmmm...that's a good point
 
the_innkeeper [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

devine: FTFA

Some number of hundreds, perhaps in the thousands, of sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt are leaving that ship right now, but the admiral specifically said that they wouldn't accede to the request by the captain of the ship, which was really an extraordinary one, to take 90 percent of the ship off and keep 10 percent on the ship in order to clean the ship and maintain the nuclear reactor on that ship.


So they aren't keeping them all aboard ship, but I still don't see how they can keep the ship at full readyness and disinfect the ship and crew at the same time.


The ship is on deployment. It is at full readiness. This is not an issue.

If they need to get underway, they embark the crew and leave.

The 10% crew is "duty section only", and designed to give everyone that social distancing needed while keeping the reactor warm and spraying every surface with lysol.

If NK gets "that" stupid, getting gone is a short project.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Apparently Fark now changes   MMORPG to MMORPG?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
And your ship is ready when your crew is farked by Covid-19??

Maybe the idea is to get them all sick so they're immune.
 
caddisfly
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
austinchronicle.comView Full Size

"Yeah.  We're going to need you to stay on that infected death boat. Ummmm, okay?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Works fine for Cruise ships. Eventually the disease dies itself out.

Mind you, the Diamond Princess still has cases, but they are noticeably fewer over time.

The solution: send everybody on a free cruise. Pick up the phone. Our agents are callling to book yours right now!

How many cases are there on the Chaos Goblin Princess or Airforce Chaos Goblin?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Prince Ivanka and the Chaos Goblin
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Jesus this administration is even more incompetent than that if James Buchanan.

It's worse than the administration of Kurt von Schleicher (who was so bad he was called von Schlechter).

So, it's as farked up as a Lars Von Trier film.


And as farked up at a football bat.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had to test a theory.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Jesus this administration is even more incompetent than that if James Buchanan.

It's worse than the administration of Kurt von Schleicher (who was so bad he was called von Schlechter).

[Fark user image 643x388]


December 2019 - 8 doctors in Wuham blew the whistle on a new killer virus
Jan 4 - WHO waited for China to release information about the "mysterious new pneumonia virus". The United Nations agency activated its incident-management system at the country, regional and global level and was standing ready to launch a broader response if it was needed.
January 11 - China reported its FIRST Covid-19 death (unlikely the first occurred then).
January 27 - Chaos Goblin banned flights from China and announced the set up of the Corona Virus Response Team. And, incidentally, was called racist and alarmist for it

And hey look, the military made the decision and you STILL blame Chaos Goblin.

There's a reason the NPC meme took off, and you're a part of that.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hachitori: Apparently Fark now changes   MMORPG to MMORPG?


LEEROY JENKKKKINS!!!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Carousel Beast:
Jan 4 - WHO waited for China to release information about the "mysterious new pneumonia virus". The United Nations agency activated its incident-management system at the country, regional and global level and was standing ready to launch a broader response if it was needed.

January 11 - China reported its FIRST Covid-19 death (unlikely the first occurred then).

January 27 - Chaos Goblin banned flights from China and announced the set up of the Corona Virus Response Team. And, incidentally, was called racist and alarmist for it

Jan. 30: "We think we have it very well under control. We have very little problem in this country at this moment - five - and those people are all recuperating successfully. "

Feb. 10: "Now, the virus that we're talking about having to do - you know, a lot of people think that goes away in April with the heat - as the heat comes in. Typically, that will go away in April. We're in Bee's knees shape though."

Feb. 24: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"

Feb. 26: "We're going to be pretty soon at only five people. And we could be at just one or two people over the next short period of time. So we've had very good luck."

Feb. 26: "And again, when you have 15 people, and the 15 within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero, that's a pretty good job we've done."

Feb. 26: "We're going down, not up. We're going very substantially down, not up."

Feb. 27: "It's going to disappear. One day - it's like a miracle - it will disappear."

March 4: "The biggest impact we had was when we took the 40-plus people [from a cruise ship]. ... We brought them back. We immediately MMORPGd them. But you add that to the numbers. But if you don't add that to the numbers, we're talking about very wee numbers in the United States."

March 7: "No, I'm not concerned at all. No, we've done a Bee's knees job with it."

March 10: "And we're prepared, and we're doing a Bee's knees job with it. And it will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away."
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.