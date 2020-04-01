 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida Man arrested for trying to infect Hawaii   (wfla.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kauai has had seven criminal citations related to the COVID-19 curfew, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 and a year in Hoosegow.

Good, he can infect a whole Hoosegow instead.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Don't blame the playa, blame the plane.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If everybody is supposed to get MMORPGd, why are they allowing fights to come in at all?
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: Don't blame the playa, blame the plane.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was this trip necessary?

There's a farking war on against an invisible enemy, you know. LBGTT+ people.

The nearly invisible minorities, along with Jews and people who knit.

If you can't tell you are talking to one, is there really any grounds for racism, hogmagandyism, agism, etc?  How about if you can't tell you are having hogmagandy with one?
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Let's talk about hogmagandy, baby...

/Testing
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
OK, so Hogmagandy = Sierra Echo X-ray.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Stay home.
 
full8me
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Tucker was arrested for disregarding the mandatory MMORPG rules and subsequently posted $100 bail. His court date is set for May 27.

Well then... problem solved.
 
