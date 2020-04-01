 Skip to content
18-wheeler crashes in North Texas, spilling billions of dollars onto I-20
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest the driver for endangering national security by gawd.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's shiatty.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the white gold ok?
THIS IS IMPORTANT!!!11!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Is the white gold ok?
THIS IS IMPORTANT!!!11!


GOTNertsed filter!!!

IS the TP ok?
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So on mobile every I hit back from an article I'm given a full page ad that seems like it's coming from the app.  Time to stop using the app I guess.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dog is fine.
 
DaveNukem
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

:s/bills/quiltednorthern/
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still stuck in the before-times. I assumed printer ink
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maximum overdrive death scenes
Youtube 2ZKZ1mnuF30
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I'm still stuck in the before-times. I assumed printer ink


Same.
 
Eravior
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Isn't that the second truck hauling white gold to crash in two weeks? Don't let others fool you with their charmin words. Something's going on.
 
Joshudan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
This shut is gonna get out of control and we'll be lucky to wipe through it
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
white gold is the new printer ink.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Eli WhiskeyDik: Is the white gold ok?
THIS IS IMPORTANT!!!11!

GOTNertsed filter!!!

IS the TP ok?


Ha Ha. Real funny, Chief Beerlord von Fark.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Eli WhiskeyDik: Eli WhiskeyDik: Is the white gold ok?
THIS IS IMPORTANT!!!11!

GOTNertsed filter!!!

IS the TP ok?

Ha Ha. Real funny, Chief Beerlord von Fark.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
rs.ioView Full Size

"An entire package of TP! I'm rich!"
 
the password is password [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm still stuck in the before-times. I assumed printer ink


Noodleline didn't say hundreds of billions, now did it?
 
