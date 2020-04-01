 Skip to content
(Google)   For April Fool's Day, my husband made me some brownies... pic in thread. It's your Bad Joke Thursday thread (LGN)   (google.com) divider line
11
392 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Apr 2020 at 10:07 AM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size


/he didn't make these, really
//just thought it was funny
///s
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brownies on April Fool's Day?  Ewww....oh, never mind
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's pretty funny and fresh, I like it!
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Too bad I can't go to work. This is the one 'food' we'd actually be allowed to share right now.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Heck of a job subby.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Got my kids with the "there's a dinosaur at the bird feeder" gag this morning. The six-year-old responded by standing on the couch next to me and farting in my face. She wins this round.
 
Percise1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Today is my 10th wedding anniversary. No Gass yet, and I'm preparing sushi and miso soup for the wife later.
You people have some messed up priorities...

/;)
 
Percise1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Doh!
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I enjoyed this video from the Lockpicking Lawyer, a youtube channel I follow.

[1071] Getting In My Ex-Girlfriend's Back Door
Youtube Joed0P3hhbc
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 minute ago  
When life is a Gas everything is funny!
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
