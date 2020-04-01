 Skip to content
(The Hill) It took a pandemic to help states ease alcohol sanctions (thehill.com)
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll drink to that!
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ontario has apparently done the same. At any rate we were able to get a cocktail to go from an Indian restaurant near us---served in a coffee to-go cup. Canada staying classy.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if only there was some kind of thing that would let them ease restrictions on importing Aves......
 
Badafuco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, trolls and assh*les are crashing AA online ZOOM meetings that truly struggling alcoholics are using to maintain their sanity and sobriety while in isolation.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas is #1:

https://www.kens5.com/article/news/te​x​ans-rank-highest-in-drinking-during-th​e-coronavirus-outbreak-twitter-data-sh​ows/273-cc79455f-4299-44e6-8d71-7b1eed​4e9fec
 
mathamagical
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badafuco: Meanwhile, trolls and assh*les are crashing AA online ZOOM meetings that truly struggling alcoholics are using to maintain their sanity and sobriety while in isolation.


That's a next level of shiatty irl griefing to go out of your way to fark with people trying to improve their own lives

People suck
 
Rene ala Carte
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My local Giggle-Water store has curbside pick up and I have two cases of wine on their way from California.

Our home strategic alcohol supply was getting depleted.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still no delivery in Michigan...
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One for the road.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I read an elegant tweet during this shutdown, to paraphrase it essential asked us to remember all the bullshiat lies that we were told, like not having Scratch for the government to pay for things, or companies not being able to allow work from home, I think we can add alcohol sale laws to the stack.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Badafuco: Meanwhile, trolls and assh*les are crashing AA online ZOOM meetings that truly struggling alcoholics are using to maintain their sanity and sobriety while in isolation.

That's a next level of shiatty irl griefing to go out of your way to fark with people trying to improve their own lives

People suck


They've been doing it to school classes also.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mathamagical: Badafuco: Meanwhile, trolls and assh*les are crashing AA online ZOOM meetings that truly struggling alcoholics are using to maintain their sanity and sobriety while in isolation.

That's a next level of shiatty irl griefing to go out of your way to fark with people trying to improve their own lives

People suck


I just want to say that I don't agree with the religious aspects of AA - but I do have a couple of close family members who have turned their life around for the better thanks to it.

These people farking with AA meetings can kindly contract conronavirus and then after suffering in MMORPG for bit, promptly DIAF.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Texas is #1:

https://www.kens5.com/article/news/tex​ans-rank-highest-in-drinking-during-th​e-coronavirus-outbreak-twitter-data-sh​ows/273-cc79455f-4299-44e6-8d71-7b1eed​4e9fec


They talked about it more. Real drinkers don't want to talk about how much they drink.
 
