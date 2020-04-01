 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Axios)   Coronavirus has sparked the dawn of a new labor movement   (axios.com) divider line
29
    More: Spiffy, Trade union, union membership, new labor movement, Franklin D. Roosevelt, flight attendants, worried shoppers, National Labor Relations Board, recent weeks  
•       •       •

1103 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 10:57 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We can only hope. This situation is exposing every single thing we've neglected as a country for the last 50 years, including labor and unions.
 
6nome
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only three yachts instead of four this year :(
 
cameroncrazy1984 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Merltech: And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.


Not if there's a union at that workplace now
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What the fark kind of shiatty article was that?
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Merltech: And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.


Unlikely for me. They could fire me and hire someone off the street, but it'd be six months to a year before they'd be trained and able to do my job.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dawning of the Age of Aquarius?
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Nothing will fundamentally change.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
There is already talk among so called "essential" grocery workers to not only demand higher pay / pto but of forming unions as well. Honestly, it's long overdue and I hope the hospitality industry follows suit as well. Not every union is perfect and some are downright corrupt but if the last few decades have shown anything - the alternative is worse.
It's too bad that it took a pandemic for many to get this ball rolling but hopefully some positives will come out of this clusterfark. Don't even get me started on the healthcare industry....
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
way south
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: What the fark kind of shiatty article was that?



There's not a lot of Scratch in the blogging industry right now.  They probably replaced their writers with bots.
 
wild9
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: There is already talk among so called "essential" grocery workers to not only demand higher pay / pto but of forming unions as well. Honestly, it's long overdue and I hope the hospitality industry follows suit as well. Not every union is perfect and some are downright corrupt but if the last few decades have shown anything - the alternative is worse.
It's too bad that it took a pandemic for many to get this ball rolling but hopefully some positives will come out of this clusterfark. Don't even get me started on the healthcare industry....


Kroger is union at the store level with I think one specific division that isn't
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

way south: Jeebus Saves: What the fark kind of shiatty article was that?


There's not a lot of Scratch in the blogging industry right now.  They probably replaced their writers with bots.


Are you seriously suggesting that before this, most "blogs" were written by sentient beings?

I think not.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El Dudereno: Merltech: And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.

Unlikely for me. They could fire me and hire someone off the street, but it'd be six months to a year before they'd be trained and able to do my job.


Wouldn't stop some genius from trying.
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DarnoKoNPRd: Nothing will fundamentally change.


I have to wonder at all the "Ain't nothin' gon' happen" posts in every. Single. Thread.

If all you have to say is that, please climb up your own arse and die, gainsaying contrarian.

If you'd like to be more specific as to why, that's when conversation starts. Elucidate or STFU.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unions got corrupt because it was white collar crime.
Beeswaxes are corrupt because of white collar crime.

I don't think it was the potNoodles who needed all the policing and Hoosegowing.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: There is already talk among so called "essential" grocery workers to not only demand higher pay / pto but of forming unions as well. Honestly, it's long overdue and I hope the hospitality industry follows suit as well. Not every union is perfect and some are downright corrupt but if the last few decades have shown anything - the alternative is worse.
It's too bad that it took a pandemic for many to get this ball rolling but hopefully some positives will come out of this clusterfark. Don't even get me started on the healthcare industry....


I am a grocery store worker and I'm already in a union. I just had to call them on Monday to ensure I didn't lose my job because I had to MMORPG (had coronavirus symptoms, not severe enough for the hospital so was not tested).

Having someone there to go to bat for me is awesome.

Any work-a-day jackoff who doesn't want to unionize is an idiot.
 
LavenderWolf
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

LavenderWolf: Lumber Jack Off: There is already talk among so called "essential" grocery workers to not only demand higher pay / pto but of forming unions as well. Honestly, it's long overdue and I hope the hospitality industry follows suit as well. Not every union is perfect and some are downright corrupt but if the last few decades have shown anything - the alternative is worse.
It's too bad that it took a pandemic for many to get this ball rolling but hopefully some positives will come out of this clusterfark. Don't even get me started on the healthcare industry....

I am a grocery store worker and I'm already in a union. I just had to call them on Monday to ensure I didn't lose my job because I had to MMORPG (had coronavirus symptoms, not severe enough for the hospital so was not tested).

Having someone there to go to bat for me is awesome.

Any work-a-day jackoff who doesn't want to unionize is an idiot.


Did I get April Fool's Filtered? MMORPG = MMORPG ?
 
huntercr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: [Fark user image 850x569]


Seems to me that that stuff like this makes people in their 20's and 30's excited, but makes people in their 40's and 50's roll their eyes.
//This COVID-19 is really harshing my busking work. I think I'll get a stable job like my chuckaboos as a laid off bartender. I'll still have my fall back work as a CBD influencer, so thank god for that.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LavenderWolf: LavenderWolf: Lumber Jack Off: There is already talk among so called "essential" grocery workers to not only demand higher pay / pto but of forming unions as well. Honestly, it's long overdue and I hope the hospitality industry follows suit as well. Not every union is perfect and some are downright corrupt but if the last few decades have shown anything - the alternative is worse.
It's too bad that it took a pandemic for many to get this ball rolling but hopefully some positives will come out of this clusterfark. Don't even get me started on the healthcare industry....

I am a grocery store worker and I'm already in a union. I just had to call them on Monday to ensure I didn't lose my job because I had to MMORPG (had coronavirus symptoms, not severe enough for the hospital so was not tested).

Having someone there to go to bat for me is awesome.

Any work-a-day jackoff who doesn't want to unionize is an idiot.

Did I get April Fool's Filtered? MMORPG = MMORPG ?


I guess this is some admin's idea of making fun of the pandemic?  Pretty poor taste if you ask me.
 
aukie
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm a former unemployment claims examiner now working for a grocery store and I just filed for partial unemployment due to my hours being cut.

Oh irony, strike while the iron is hot.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mercator_psi: DarnoKoNPRd: Nothing will fundamentally change.

I have to wonder at all the "Ain't nothin' gon' happen" posts in every. Single. Thread.

If all you have to say is that, please climb up your own arse and die, gainsaying contrarian.

If you'd like to be more specific as to why, that's when conversation starts. Elucidate or STFU.


That's a direct quote from Joe Tubbs.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

LavenderWolf: Lumber Jack Off: There is already talk among so called "essential" grocery workers to not only demand higher pay / pto but of forming unions as well. Honestly, it's long overdue and I hope the hospitality industry follows suit as well. Not every union is perfect and some are downright corrupt but if the last few decades have shown anything - the alternative is worse.
It's too bad that it took a pandemic for many to get this ball rolling but hopefully some positives will come out of this clusterfark. Don't even get me started on the healthcare industry....

I am a grocery store worker and I'm already in a union. I just had to call them on Monday to ensure I didn't lose my job because I had to MMORPG (had coronavirus symptoms, not severe enough for the hospital so was not tested).

Having someone there to go to bat for me is awesome.

Any work-a-day jackoff who doesn't want to unionize is an idiot.


The old guys where I work all seem to think unions are the devil, despite our biggest competitor being a union shop where the average employee makes an extra $4/hr compared to them, pays nothing for their health insurance, and has the union to protect them from idiot managers.
I'm pretty sure that if we weren't covered under the railway labor act, we'd have unionized long ago.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: mercator_psi: DarnoKoNPRd: Nothing will fundamentally change.

I have to wonder at all the "Ain't nothin' gon' happen" posts in every. Single. Thread.

If all you have to say is that, please climb up your own arse and die, gainsaying contrarian.

If you'd like to be more specific as to why, that's when conversation starts. Elucidate or STFU.

That's a direct quote from Joe Tubbs.


This AFD filter is going to make any real conversation impossible today.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Merltech: And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.


And as with any previous labor movement, there are many, many people willing to fill the jobs the other folks are protesting.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cameronNerts1984: Merltech: And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.

Not if there's a union at that workplace now


Then the company just shuts  down.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Merltech: El Dudereno: Merltech: And the increased likely hood you will get fired and being now high unemployment, can be easily replaced.

Unlikely for me. They could fire me and hire someone off the street, but it'd be six months to a year before they'd be trained and able to do my job.

Wouldn't stop some genius from trying.


Or 50 right now. Hang onto that job as by the time you get it back, they will be trained up and happy to have it at 60% of the pay.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The key disconnect here is "essential work force" which, much to the surprise of many bootstrappy types, doesn't include the job they do but does somehow include burger flippers at McDonald's.
 
fanbladesaresharp [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: The key disconnect here is "essential work force" which, much to the surprise of many bootstrappy types, doesn't include the job they do but does somehow include burger flippers at McDonald's.


And in my town includes the "harm reduction" needle exchanges not the "gig economy" types that AB5 in CA banned.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.