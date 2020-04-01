 Skip to content
(Chicago Trib)   Chicago's northern suburbs are clearly not following lockdown orders   (chicagotribune.com)
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aren't these areas all Republican?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?


Mostly but not all.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's probably Naperville, probably just kill them all to be sure.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We're not testing enough to draw any conclusions
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And do you people ever stop with the ridiculous us vs them political comments? It's Applesauce!
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: It's probably Naperville, probably just kill them all to be sure.


You can take out Schaumberg as well. Only the IKEA is worth saving but they will get over it
 
Byno
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I just wish the scrumbdiddlyumptuous goatlovers in Applesauce would quit Covfefing down 90.  Stay in your own county titty sprinkles!
 
Byno
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eagles95: bigdog1960: It's probably Naperville, probably just kill them all to be sure.

You can take out Schaumberg as well. Only the IKEA is worth saving but they will get over it


Nothing west of the airport is worth saving.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eagles95: bigdog1960: It's probably Naperville, probably just kill them all to be sure.

You can take out Schaumberg as well. Only the IKEA is worth saving but they will get over it


Everything west of the Tristate is Iowa anyway.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I blame bootleg operations.

Wait, scratch that, All wet 20's.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?


What's your point?
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The northern suburbs have Scratch for testing, so they have more reported cases.

I would guess the south suburbs are going to take the lead in deaths.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?

What's your point?


Republicans nationwide are fighting social distancing orders thanks to the efforts of Donny and Fox and AM radio.

And you knew that.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?


Skokie is a breeding ground of the alt-right.  Some of you farkers ask some really stupid questions and suck at history.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
While in ordinary times a day with comical word replacements would be funny, but come on, guys.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?

Skokie is a breeding ground of the alt-right.  Some of you farkers ask some really stupid questions and suck at history.


I hate Illinois Nazis
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Republicans nationwide are fighting social distancing orders thanks to the efforts of Donny and Fox and AM radio.

And you knew that.


The area in question.   Look man, I'm a far lefty, but blaming this kind of thing on political stereotypes is stupid.  And you knew that.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wypipo problems.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeebus Saves:
Skokie is a breeding ground of the alt-right.  Some of you farkers ask some really stupid questions and suck at history.

So some Nazis threw a parade there several decades ago, and that's why they have the coronavirus.
Ok man, Whatever you say.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: Jeebus Saves:
Skokie is a breeding ground of the alt-right.  Some of you farkers ask some really stupid questions and suck at history.

So some Nazis threw a parade there several decades ago, and that's why they have the coronavirus.
Ok man, Whatever you say.


Check your sarcasm meter.  Nazi's wanted to throw a parade in a Jewish town, the Jewish town told them to fark off.  But some morons around here think Skokie is a republican town.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?

Skokie is a breeding ground of the alt-right.  Some of you farkers ask some really stupid questions and suck at history.


Holy moly you wrote that. LOL

Skokie has a large Jewish population. Its association with Nazis is as a target, when they held a parade to antagonize the population which included a good number of Holocaust survivors. That is what the Blues Brothers movie referenced.

Skokie still has a large Jewish population, as well as immigrants from Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The city is 40% foreign-born.

The Kroger-owned grocery in Skokie (Marianos) has a kosher section that's the size of a wee grocery store on its own.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nuke the mother farkers.  No warning.  Just vaporize the whole area with the cleansing heat of nuclear fusion.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Interesting definition of "republican" being used in this thread.
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*sigh*

Was my Blues Brothers reference too subtle? Jeez, people
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Aren't these areas all Republican?

Skokie is a breeding ground of the alt-right.  Some of you farkers ask some really stupid questions and suck at history.

Holy moly you wrote that. LOL

Skokie has a large Jewish population. Its association with Nazis is as a target, when they held a parade to antagonize the population which included a good number of Holocaust survivors. That is what the Blues Brothers movie referenced.

Skokie still has a large Jewish population, as well as immigrants from Eastern Europe and the Middle East. The city is 40% foreign-born.

The Kroger-owned grocery in Skokie (Marianos) has a kosher section that's the size of a wee grocery store on its own.


Some of you farkers ask stupid questions and suck at history.  Wonder what I meant by that?

/hated driving through Skokie on Fridays
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: jaytkay: Republicans nationwide are fighting social distancing orders thanks to the efforts of Donny and Fox and AM radio.

And you knew that.

The area in question.   Look man, I'm a far lefty, but blaming this kind of thing on political stereotypes is stupid.  And you knew that.

[Fark user image 850x491]


That's northwest, not the north suburbs.

Regardless, I wasn't referring to them when I wrote "Republicans nationwide..". Let me know if you need that explained.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

IvyLady: *sigh*

Was my Blues Brothers reference too subtle? Jeez, people


This is a weird thread for sure.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ThatSillyGoose: jaytkay: Republicans nationwide are fighting social distancing orders thanks to the efforts of Donny and Fox and AM radio.

And you knew that.

The area in question.   Look man, I'm a far lefty, but blaming this kind of thing on political stereotypes is stupid.  And you knew that.

[Fark user image 850x491]

That's northwest, not the north suburbs.

Regardless, I wasn't referring to them when I wrote "Republicans nationwide..". Let me know if you need that explained.


It's the north suburbs.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: It's the north suburbs.


Show us on the map where you see these places from the article: Kenilworth, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Deerfield.

While you're at it point out and Winnetka and Glencoe.

TIA!
 
IvyLady [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I bet being MMORPGd in Kenikworth would be nice
 
Electrify
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You'd think if there is one thing suburbs would be good for, it would be at preparing the population for social distancing and isolation.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Jeebus Saves: It's the north suburbs.

Show us on the map where you see these places from the article: Kenilworth, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Deerfield.

While you're at it point out and Winnetka and Glencoe.

TIA!


What are Skokie and Evanston?  Are those not north suburbs?  What about Glenview and Wilmette?  You just going to redefine what a north suburb is?  The map features the north suburbs, suburbs that are north of Chicago.  It's a farking map, but to you it's fake news.
 
