"Don't worry, people said. It kills only the old and the sick"
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.


It worked for the Presidency, so why not?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
OK Millienial.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet Elizabeth Bruenig giddidy retweeted every #BoomerRemover tweet she ever came across.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.


That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She just doesn't remember the H1N1 pandemic
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: She just doesn't remember the H1N1 pandemic


I don't think she remembers chicken pox.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

It worked for the Presidency, so why not?


I'd rather go back to having a black sheriff.

/It worked in Blazing Saddles
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Illinois had an infant die of Covid-19.

It's not likely to kill the young and healthy, but Bartolo Colon was not likely to hit a home run and yet...
 
Shazam999
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.


Is the USA still on track for millions dead?  2 million?  That's over 7000 dead per day until the end of the year.  Try harder SUA!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

It worked for the Presidency, so why not?

I'd rather go back to having a black sheriff.

/It worked in Blazing Saddles


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.


I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?
 
Hachitori
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

It worked for the Presidency, so why not?


And Krugman who has never been right about anything...
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Such an Duck Soup dismissal of the sick and elderly is a ghastly indictment of one of our most cowardly cultural reflexes: an abandonment of the dying as a means of wishing away death."

I thought it was more of a "fark you, I got mine" sort of attitude.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Next year, Chaos Goblin and China should design a virus that eliminates paywalls, instead of the elderly.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well people who say the old should die should go work at one of the rest homes where it is ravaging through and help take care of the residents so they wont be numbers on a screen. There is a rest home a couple counties over from me where it has already killed 5 and infected most of the others.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Everyday throwing Molotovs through some windows becomes more and more appealing.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Diogenes: JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.

I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?


Yes. She's saying that the whole "It only affects the old and sick" was always callous and that those people led real lives and their legacy affects the still living. She tells the story of a young woman who lost her father, her only remaining family member, and couldn't be with him when he passed.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Diogenes: JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.

I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?

Yes. She's saying that the whole "It only affects the old and sick" was always callous and that those people led real lives and their legacy affects the still living. She tells the story of a young woman who lost her father, her only remaining family member, and couldn't be with him when he passed.


Oklahoma Boomer.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ha ha, nice.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

It worked for the Presidency, so why not?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shazam999: JerseyTim: Diogenes: JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.

I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?

Yes. She's saying that the whole "It only affects the old and sick" was always callous and that those people led real lives and their legacy affects the still living. She tells the story of a young woman who lost her father, her only remaining family member, and couldn't be with him when he passed.

Oklahoma Boomer.


Boomer Sooner!
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No one  ever said "only".
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Diogenes: JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.

I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?


Maybe?  The young are realizing the inevitability of mortality at an earlier age than many of us thanks to Covid 19.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Diogenes: JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.

I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?

Yes. She's saying that the whole "It only affects the old and sick" was always callous and that those people led real lives and their legacy affects the still living. She tells the story of a young woman who lost her father, her only remaining family member, and couldn't be with him when he passed.


This resonates with me.  Maybe I'll try a different computer to read it fully.

I'm terrified of getting mom infected, and I've been doing the isolation routine for 5 weeks now.  Don't know how I could live with myself if I give it to her - it would be a death sentence.  But if she does, and she needs to be hospitalized, that will be the exact situation I'll face.  I won't even be able to say goodbye.

Stay safe up there - worried about my aunts and uncles there (mom's two sisters).  All over 70 now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: "Such an Duck Soup dismissal of the sick and elderly is a ghastly indictment of one of our most cowardly cultural reflexes: an abandonment of the dying as a means of wishing away death."

I thought it was more of a "fark you, I got mine" sort of attitude.


It's sort of the same way that MAGAts are fine with the face-eating leopard eating OTHER people's faces until they start eating THEIR'S.
 
Mock26
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
January 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine."
February 2: "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
February 24: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA... Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
February 25: "CDC and my Administration are doing a Bee's knees job of Meathookling Coronavirus."
February 25: "I think that's a problem that's going to go away... They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we're very close to a vaccine."
February 26: "The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."
February 26: "We're going very substantially down, not up."
February 27: "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear."
February 28: "We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical."
March 2: "You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?"
March 2: "A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they're happening very rapidly."
March 4: "If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work - some of them go to work, but they get better."
March 5: "I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work."
March 5: "The United States... has, as of now, only 129 cases... and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!"
March 6: "I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down... a tremendous job at keeping it down."
March 6: "Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They're there. And the tests are beautiful.... the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as perfect as that but pretty good."
March 6: "I like this stuff. I really get it. People are surprised that I understand it... Every one of these doctors said, 'How do you know so much about this?' Maybe I have a natural ability. Maybe I should have done that instead of running for Big Cheese."
March 6: "I don't need to have the numbers double because of one ship that wasn't our fault."
March 8: "We have a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus."
March 9: "This blindsided the world."
 
kimwim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's not old v young
It's not Republican v Democrat
It's not religious v agnostic v atheist

It's  no empathy v empathetic.

Can you feel someone else's feelings, or not. Can you put yourself in someone else's shoes, or not.

It all breaks down to that.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Diogenes: JerseyTim: Mugato: Wow, they really just take anyone off the street and give them an opinion column.

That was a really compassionate, empathetic piece from a good writer.

I can't get past the first paragraph because of the paywall (incognito no workie).  Read her bio in the wikis and she's got a background in religion and ethics.  Is it genuinely good?


On Firefox, if you quickly click reader view, you can read the articles.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: January 22: "We have it totally under control. It's one person coming in from China. It's going to be just fine."
February 2: "We pretty much shut it down coming in from China."
February 24: "The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA... Stock Market starting to look very good to me!"
February 25: "CDC and my Administration are doing a Bee's knees job of Meathookling Coronavirus."
February 25: "I think that's a problem that's going to go away... They have studied it. They know very much. In fact, we're very close to a vaccine."
February 26: "The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero."
February 26: "We're going very substantially down, not up."
February 27: "One day it's like a miracle, it will disappear."
February 28: "We're ordering a lot of supplies. We're ordering a lot of, uh, elements that frankly we wouldn't be ordering unless it was something like this. But we're ordering a lot of different elements of medical."
March 2: "You take a solid flu vaccine, you don't think that could have an impact, or much of an impact, on corona?"
March 2: "A lot of things are happening, a lot of very exciting things are happening and they're happening very rapidly."
March 4: "If we have thousands or hundreds of thousands of people that get better just by, you know, sitting around and even going to work - some of them go to work, but they get better."
March 5: "I NEVER said people that are feeling sick should go to work."
March 5: "The United States... has, as of now, only 129 cases... and 11 deaths. We are working very hard to keep these numbers as low as possible!"
March 6: "I think we're doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down... a tremendous job at keeping it down."
March 6: "Anybody right now, and yesterday, anybody that needs a test gets a test. They're there. And the tests are beautiful.... the tests are all perfect like the letter was perfect. The transcription was perfect. Right? This was not as pe ...


Even though we have the receipts, he continues to deny everything he said prior to this getting out of control.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Even though we have the receipts, he continues to deny everything he said prior to this getting out of control.


He still hasn't wrapped his Noodle around the nefarious technology/magic that records what he says and does, so that it can be used against him later.
 
GungFu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Given the amount of dummies I've encountered on Fark and elsewhere, I'm sure that Chaos Goblin merely needs to invoke 'China Virus' again whenever the polls dip against him and he'll be re-elected. What a world.
 
portnoyd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: She just doesn't remember the H1N1 pandemic


No one does. It's kind of Nerts. I've asked people how this stacks up against it and no one has an answer. Maybe someone will here.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Nobody ever said that - at least nobody with a brain.  They said it was MORE LIKELY to kill the old and the sick.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GungFu: Given the amount of dummies I've encountered on Fark and elsewhere, I'm sure that Chaos Goblin merely needs to invoke 'China Virus' again whenever the polls dip against him and he'll be re-elected. What a world.


No one forced you guys to:

1. Release this into the wild
2. Hopelessly cock it up
3. Export it
4. Lie about the entire time
5. Send out fraudulent PPE and test kits
6. Lie about that

You have only yourself to blame for the whirlwind you've been sowing
 
