(ABC7 New York)   Photographers capture life in NYC during the pandemic   (abc7ny.com) divider line
    New York City, coronavirus outbreak, New York, Queens borough of New York, CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE, COVID-19  
561 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 10:20 AM



Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most of the pics didn't load but what I saw was disappointing. Just people standing around in masks. Where's the Mad Max shiat?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Plenty of masks available in NYC it seems.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c4.wallpaperflare.comView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why were they outside?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Why were they outside?



Because all the sick people are inside, so ewww.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite pic of The World Without People is that clip of the wild boar roaming [non pun] through an Italian city. I've read that boar are also now thriving in the Dead Zone around Chernobyl.  Apparently boar don't give a fark.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Most of the pics didn't load but what I saw was disappointing. Just people standing around in masks. Where's the Mad Max shiat?


Across the Hudson River.
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mugato: Most of the pics didn't load but what I saw was disappointing. Just people standing around in masks. Where's the Mad Max shiat?


Tompkins Square Park. A chuckaboo of mine has been documenting the locals there (and a couple of other spots) for a long time now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
