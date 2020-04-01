 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Buzzfeed News)   Rural America now experiencing "disaster gentrification" thanks to wealthy urbanites who are treating it as a playground/vacation spot during the coronavirus pandemic   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
80
    More: Interesting, Rural, City, Property, Rural geography, Population, Rural area, second homes, natural beauty of rural areas  
•       •       •

910 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 2:00 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



80 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Please mail the Scratch you would have spent here and stay home."
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Tough titty, Cletus - you wanted to live in Shiatgibbon's America - now you get your wish.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Have they never seen a backwoods horror film?
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.


It will be interesting to see what happens when this turns a bit more sinister. Unarmed city folk dealing with an angry well armed mob of people who have a backhoe  or hogs to feed the bodies to.

ADT wont help your nice little bungalow when jim bob drives a backhoe into the front of your house 

granted this is extreme but your anger will be met with theirs... that i do promise
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I hope this thread turns soon, because even as a city-dwelling liberal it's making me sick. Nice farking attitudes.

On the other Meathook, stay home you rich farking idiots.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.com
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat


It's not made up bullshiat.
Half the windows on my block in SF have been black for two weeks. People are fleeing the cities, and they're bringing this crap with them.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, I wouldn't be surprised to see it turn violent. Didn't some neighbors already block a driveway with a tree somewhere?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.


So your entire plan is to spit upon your benefactors and confirm every worst thought they ever had for you and those of your kind?

Is the purpose of your life to serve as a cautionary tale for others?
 
12349876
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat


Tim Gunn on wait wait don't tell me said he was the only occupant of 8 units on his floor and that everyone else left.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Half the windows on my block in SF have been black for two weeks.


A black block, as it were?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat


Poconos had a dramatic increase in confirmed cases.  it's a playground for New Yorkers.  i think you are right, it's bullshiat.
 
freetomato [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FWIW I'm not a "wealthy urbanite" but we moved to 25 acres in a rural county last June.  My commute into metro Atlanta tripled but it is totally worth it. I couldn't think of a better, safer place to telework.  The only hard part is sitting in front of my computer when the sun is shining and there is puttering around in muck boots to do.

In flights of Gussied I've dreamt about how I'd secure my "compound" if the shiat really hit the fan. We have the pack of dogs and wee arsenal part pretty much taken care of. I hope I don't have to find out.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Not merely "rural America," but "vacation spot America." While those areas overlap, we're also looking at places like Mar-a-Lago, which became a coronavirus "hot spot" because so many rich asymptomatic assholes kept visiting to see (cough) and be seen (coughed upon.)

The fact that they're pushing the "rural vs. urban" bullshiat - when it's clear that they mean "poor vs. rich" - is irritating. They don't want to simply say "rich people make poor people serve them, but while rich people have access to premier medical care and immediate testing, poor people have to make do (and die in the process.)"
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: gunther_bumpass: Half the windows on my block in SF have been black for two weeks.

A black block, as it were?


As it were. As a matter of fact, I think the last black person I've seen (since I'm staying home, and enjoying the world from behind a window) was wearing a hazmat suit to hose down the bus stop.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.


I knew a guy who made posts on facebook that looked exactly like this, every time he forgot to take his meds.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

geggam: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.

It will be interesting to see what happens when this turns a bit more sinister. Unarmed city folk dealing with an angry well armed mob of people who have a backhoe  or hogs to feed the bodies to.

ADT wont help your nice little bungalow when jim bob drives a backhoe into the front of your house 

granted this is extreme but your anger will be met with theirs... that i do promise


Some assholes die, others go to Hoosegow, get sick and die.

Seems like a win-win.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
People being told that the problem with cities is population density and that they have to stay away from other people and reduce contact with others choose to go to a cabin in the woods?
Why is this surprising?

/or am I barking up the All wet tree? DNRTA
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Any non essential travel should be banned during the pandemic.  With non essentials who travel and essentials who engage in non essential travel being executed by the military on the street.

Or just call off the lockdown and let corona have it's way.  No half measures.  Either full in lockdown, even for the rich, or no lockdown at all.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

12349876: west.la.lawyer: Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat

Tim Gunn on wait wait don't tell me said he was the only occupant of 8 units on his floor and that everyone else left.


It's true, we've seen a number of people fleeing the Seattle area for Eastern WA.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know this isn't the time or the place, but with everything burning down around us can we at least let Gorgor back in?
 
jso2897
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

asciibaron: west.la.lawyer: Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat

Poconos had a dramatic increase in confirmed cases.  it's a playground for New Yorkers.  i think you are right, it's bullshiat.


The actual word is "Karma".
And yeah - it's a biatch.
Rural America has been using it's unfairly disproportionate political power to inflict RW garbage on the rest of America for three decades.
Now, they get to eat some of that shiat - I just hope they savor the flavor.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe if you disproportionately represented bumpkins hadn't given us a moron as leader, none of us would be in this jam in the first place.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: This text is now purple: gunther_bumpass: Half the windows on my block in SF have been black for two weeks.

A black block, as it were?

As it were. As a matter of fact, I think the last black person I've seen (since I'm staying home, and enjoying the world from behind a window) was wearing a hazmat suit to hose down the bus stop.


Not surprising. San Francisco has about the same ratio of black people as Nebraska has.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.

So your entire plan is to spit upon your benefactors and confirm every worst thought they ever had for you and those of your kind?

Is the purpose of your life to serve as a cautionary tale for others?


When have rural people ever been the benefactors? Granted they supply the cities with food, but we give them Scratch in return. But of course they still attack us for being nice to non-whites and being different religions than evangelical Christian. After in the 1800s we stopped them from using slave labor, they just replaced it with Hoosegow slave labor and illegal immigrants whom they underpay (but pretend they want the illegals gone, just make sure to not arrest the Beeswax owners hiring them). Rural people aren't "benefactors", they're just people who think anyone not like them is either evil and/or "icky" and seem to relish the suffering of others when it isn't them.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

geggam: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.

It will be interesting to see what happens when this turns a bit more sinister. Unarmed city folk dealing with an angry well armed mob of people who have a backhoe  or hogs to feed the bodies to.

ADT wont help your nice little bungalow when jim bob drives a backhoe into the front of your house 

granted this is extreme but your anger will be met with theirs... that i do promise


Man, you guys have never ventured outside a city, have you?
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.


And somehow it's inconceivable to you that Тrumр won all those formerly blue states in the middle of the country.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.


Quite the wide brush you use there. More of us than you think voted against Chaos Goblin. But as you wish, we'll just die off.

Quick question though, do you know how to run a successful farm that's capable of feeding everyone? Or are food shortages an acceptable consequence?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Not merely "rural America," but "vacation spot America." While those areas overlap, we're also looking at places like Mar-a-Lago, which became a coronavirus "hot spot" because so many rich asymptomatic assholes kept visiting to see (cough) and be seen (coughed upon.)

The fact that they're pushing the "rural vs. urban" bullshiat - when it's clear that they mean "poor vs. rich" - is irritating. They don't want to simply say "rich people make poor people serve them, but while rich people have access to premier medical care and immediate testing, poor people have to make do (and die in the process.)"


Pretty much this. These people are Noodleed to their summers homes and vacation spots. It's not like they are just stopping anywhere.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hah!  Take that, 04/01 filter!  I'm *SMARTER* than you!

Тrumр Тrumр Тrumр Тrumр Тrumр

Where is your Kaos Nilbog now?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Really?
People are leaving the city to go to BFE?
Where there are less hospitals staffed by less qualified medical staff?
And less places to obtain necessities, like food and household supplies?
Further from our families, some of whom are vulnerable?
And doing it on some sort of wanderlust whim because they have the Scratch?
TOTAL farkING BULLshiat ARTICLE -  MADE UP BULLshiat


We went to our Summer house a bit early and started up our vegetable garden. However when I flew in there was no one at the airport, we parked the Cherokee in our hangar, and drove the car of supplies to the house. We had already remotely started everything via Control4 so it was warm and comfy for our arrival.

In Dare County, North Carolina - the Outer Banks - police have set up a checkpoint to turn back anyone, even a second-home owner, who's not a full-time resident. The tiny island of North Haven, Maine, has banned all visitors, including people who own property, while locals in Vinalhaven tried to forcibly MMORPG three people by downing a tree across their street because their car had out-of-state plates.

Pretty sure all of these will get you sued and possibly get some people some civil rights violation Scratch.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand...Shouldn't all the rubes be welcoming all the JOB CREATORS TM to their tiny towns? I mean, We've been told that the rich are the ones saving the country...that's why they need tax cuts. It will all trickle down to you eventually Cletus and Brandine.
 
geggam [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: geggam: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.

It will be interesting to see what happens when this turns a bit more sinister. Unarmed city folk dealing with an angry well armed mob of people who have a backhoe  or hogs to feed the bodies to.

ADT wont help your nice little bungalow when jim bob drives a backhoe into the front of your house 

granted this is extreme but your anger will be met with theirs... that i do promise

Man, you guys have never ventured outside a city, have you?


Me ? 

I sit in an off grid office in the middle of the desert. I have neighbors who shoot full auto guns at tannerite for fun. They own a construction company and live over a mile away. They are my closest neighbor 

I know how social they arent,

Everyone out here carries a truck gun and some carry pistols CC or open. Drug mules drop off cars and everyone just ignores them so they dont get shot

Yes I venture outside a city
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Rural America now experiencing "disaster gentrification" thanks to wealthy urbanites who are treating it as a playground/vacation spot during the coronavirus pandemic

...and then the murders began.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I mean, don't blame me that I can buy 200 acres of land and a 4000sqft mansion for the same price as my 2 bedroom walk up in SoHo.

Try harder, losers. Until then, thanks for the low prices in which I can capitalize.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Pretty sure all of these will get you sued and possibly get some people some civil rights violation Scratch.


Good luck winning in front of a jury made up of locals.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Hah!  Take that, 04/01 filter!  I'm *SMARTER* than you!

Тrumр Тrumр Тrumр Тrumр Тrumр

Where is your Kaos Nilbog now?


Drink Drink Drink Drink Drink.
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Rural America would be a lot smarter throw their weight  supporting American society and keeping it afloat.
The idea that society will collapse, and they'll be safe in the country  - it's just one of those delusions that history laughs at.
This is the modern world - and if we let civilization fail, there won't be enough survivors to be worth mentioning.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Not merely "rural America," but "vacation spot America." While those areas overlap, we're also looking at places like Mar-a-Lago, which became a coronavirus "hot spot" because so many rich asymptomatic assholes kept visiting to see (cough) and be seen (coughed upon.)

The fact that they're pushing the "rural vs. urban" bullshiat - when it's clear that they mean "poor vs. rich" - is irritating. They don't want to simply say "rich people make poor people serve them, but while rich people have access to premier medical care and immediate testing, poor people have to make do (and die in the process.)"


Exactly.  Wake me when Manhattanites are beating down the door to stay in Yankton, South Dakota.
 
jso2897
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FarkBucket18: I mean, don't blame me that I can buy 200 acres of land and a 4000sqft mansion for the same price as my 2 bedroom walk up in SoHo.

Try harder, losers. Until then, thanks for the low prices in which I can capitalize.


No one blames you for your cool story, Bro.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Any non essential travel should be banned during the pandemic.  With non essentials who travel and essentials who engage in non essential travel being executed by the military on the street.

Or just call off the lockdown and let corona have it's way.  No half measures.  Either full in lockdown, even for the rich, or no lockdown at all.


Oh, go fark yourself
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Not the JOB CREATORS. Is there any way that the "urban thugs" and "illegals" can be blamed?

Because blaming rich people for anything in America is really poor form.

We love rich people here.
 
Slayinit
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I live on coastal N. Carolina. We have two bridges in & out of here. They've blocked entry to visitors & non-resident property owners. The local forums are ablaze with comments from pissed off 2nd (and 3rd, 4th, etc. ) homeowners not being allowed to come hide in their summer rental.

We have a 19 bed hospital, 1 ventilator & no ICU.

Just stay home, people. Once this passes (and it will) you can come play here again.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Not made up. The number of people who treated this like spring break, time to Noodle to the beach lead to our state closing all state public lands, campgrounds, and close fishing.

Locals were pissed that people were flooding out to the coast, spreading disease, cleaning out grocery stores, and the local wee pharmacies. The Rez town out this way actually closed the roads to non residents.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I did notice how they called these assholes "urbanites."

Just say "rich people." They were rich people fdrawing the long bow to their vacation homes in Aspen or wherever rich people vacation.

Like others, I'm sick of the bullshiat deflecting from actual blame.

"urbanites" instead of the more accurate "rich people"
"racially tinged" instead of the more accurate "racist"
"sober" instead of the more accurate "clueless as usual" (RE the Sniveling Asshole in Chief)
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: FarkBucket18: I mean, don't blame me that I can buy 200 acres of land and a 4000sqft mansion for the same price as my 2 bedroom walk up in SoHo.

Try harder, losers. Until then, thanks for the low prices in which I can capitalize.

No one blames you for your cool story, Bro.


You think I'm joking ...

https://ohiolandforsale.com/land-for-​s​ale/woodrow-hale-rd-305-acres-jackson-​county-ohio-land-for-sale/

https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/13​1​-Thompson-St-APT-2F-New-York-NY-10012/​244764746_zpid/

But hey, just remember, property values are a biatch. Lmao.
 
jso2897
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

geggam: CarnySaur: geggam: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Oh noes! The people who have been threatening to kill us city dwellers since 1992 and who have looked the other way when police or mobs killed black people since 1660 and who have been all but celebrating the deaths of people in cities from coronavirus and who are against social distancing ... NOW they give a crap?

Just die off, you disgusting maggots.

It will be interesting to see what happens when this turns a bit more sinister. Unarmed city folk dealing with an angry well armed mob of people who have a backhoe  or hogs to feed the bodies to.

ADT wont help your nice little bungalow when jim bob drives a backhoe into the front of your house 

granted this is extreme but your anger will be met with theirs... that i do promise

Man, you guys have never ventured outside a city, have you?

Me ? 

I sit in an off grid office in the middle of the desert. I have neighbors who shoot full auto guns at tannerite for fun. They own a construction company and live over a mile away. They are my closest neighbor 

I know how social they arent,

Everyone out here carries a truck gun and some carry pistols CC or open. Drug mules drop off cars and everyone just ignores them so they dont get shot

Yes I venture outside a city


And your thinking is that if y'all just start shooting at city people, they'll go away?
Got news for you - more will come, and they'll be bringing guns, next time.
Your only hope for survival is the survival of human civilization.
Know that.
It is the truth.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yup, we are a country of "temporarily embarrassed millionaires"
 
Displayed 50 of 80 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.