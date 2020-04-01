 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(BBC)   Feel-good news of the day: No Indian over 93 has survived the coronavirus - until this guy   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Interesting, 93-year-old Indian man, Kerala, Physician, Patient, couple lives, 88-year-old wife, country's oldest patient, Old age  
•       •       •

102 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 11:34 AM (17 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That type of person needs studied. They might have a superior immune system.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Casino or call center?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He better knock on wood.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mugato: Casino or call center?


Dot, not feather.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Evolution never sleeps. Or, it's always one Nerts thing after another.
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good for these folks. It has really disturbed me over the past several weeks how many people seem to believe old folks are disposable, as if they have nothing to offer and only sponge resources. I don't think of my grandparents that way, and can't imagine why anyone else would think that of theirs.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mugato: Casino or call center?


El Dudereno: Dot, not feather.


Ah yes -  the low-hanging fruit of racist Gass.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hmm maybe Covid can't survive inside a firey curry enviroment...

I'm going to drink some Cholula just to be safe.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Indian over 94 has survived the coronavirus.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.