(Vice)   You might not want to get tested for coronavirus if you plan on calling 911 in the next few weeks   (vice.com) divider line
    More: PSA, Emergency telephone number, Civil liberties, Public safety, Health economics, Medicine, Law, Certified first responder, Massachusetts  
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They are doing this in Applesauce!. I don't have a particular problem with it either. I know if i'm being asked to work in a hazmat environment I Nertsed sure want to know about it first. I sure don't expect the cops or FF, EMT's to do it either.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vice sounds concerned.

Not about public health, mind you.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pfft all it's just a housewatch alert.  no different than if the person that lives there is violent.

In practice it's nothing more than dispatch advising units to don PPE when responding.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no_tan_lines: They are doing this in Applesauce!. I don't have a particular problem with it either. I know if i'm being asked to work in a hazmat environment I Nertsed sure want to know about it first. I sure don't expect the cops or FF, EMT's to do it either.


Applesauce? Nertsed? How much are you drinking right now? Not judging.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: no_tan_lines: They are doing this in Applesauce!. I don't have a particular problem with it either. I know if i'm being asked to work in a hazmat environment I Nertsed sure want to know about it first. I sure don't expect the cops or FF, EMT's to do it either.

Applesauce? Nertsed? How much are you drinking right now? Not judging.


It's april 1st and even though shiat is going on, Wombats are all farky. It's actually kind of off putting to be honest.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, HHS adapted HIPAA to this circumstance. An interesting application of that.
 
ChuckRoddy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Well here in Allegheny county they are going to alert first responders if the person at the current address os COV19 positive.

In all fairness they deserve protection as well
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't see anything All wet with that.  It is a hazardous situation that needs to be managed.  So yes, alerting first responders that they need to wear PPE when going to an address is a good idea.
 
