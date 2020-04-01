 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   To be considered Hand Sanitizer, it has to come from the Sanitizer Region of northern France. Otherwise it's just alcoholic soap   (king5.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Old and Busted:  terroir

New Hotness:  terror
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only drink after 5:00 PM. The rest of the time I'm just sanitizing my liver.
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The problem with breweries making Meathook sanitizer is they'll all be IPAs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What about using cilantro? I mean it tastes just like soap.
 
slobberbone
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bee's knees Noodleline.
 
