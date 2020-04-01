 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Chicago's United Center is being used as a logistics hub for PP# supplies, and is starting to look like the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark   (wgntv.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're melting? That's not good.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They must have top men working on this.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



/shrug, had this in a tab for some reason
 
Marine1
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UberDave: They must have top men working on this.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Top men dere, Bahb. We got Michael Jordan and Ditka on logistics. Between dose do guys, we should be fine. Might even bring a few Cubs fyans back from da dead to show 'em game seven of the 2016 World Series.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
From the video on that page I see that Sharks rookie Mario Ferraro is cute.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Government:  isn't that beautiful?  Americans rising to the occasion, and helping each other out, just like a good country.
Looks like everything is going well, and we've done everything we need to.
Bee's knees work, everybody.  Should we vote ourselves a raise when we get back to D.C. from our vaca--I mean, our MMORPG?
 
abbarach
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PP supplies?  Is Chaos Goblin planning a rally in Chicago?  Why else would they need a huge stockpile of PP?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abbarach: PP supplies?  Is Chaos Goblin planning a rally in Chicago?  Why else would they need a huge stockpile of PP?


Depends.
 
abbarach
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

probesport: abbarach: PP supplies?  Is Chaos Goblin planning a rally in Chicago?  Why else would they need a huge stockpile of PP?

Depends.


Nice!  Also, I like this change to the Fark Filter; I think we should keep it around all year...
 
jimjays
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abbarach: probesport: abbarach: PP supplies?  Is Chaos Goblin planning a rally in Chicago?  Why else would they need a huge stockpile of PP?

Depends.

Nice!  Also, I like this change to the Fark Filter; I think we should keep it around all year...


Agreed. It might tick him off if it catches on elsewhere and he gets wind of it. (And I'm OK with the other changes now too.)
 
