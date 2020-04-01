 Skip to content
(YouTube)   PPE, social distancing, 401 (k)'d, twerk from home. Learn all the new words from the quaranteens   (youtube.com) divider line
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And his hair was perfect.

/Cagney zevon
//also this was pretty funny
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CORN TEENS.  get it right dumbmitter.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm thoroughly enjoying all the night night guys doing shows and interviews from their domiciles.

/A lot of Bee's knees puns, too
//MMORPGwhile..
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The filter is making me stabby...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jesterling: The filter is making me stabby...


Only 8 more hours of filter p0wnage. I still haven't figured out some of them, though I've been trying to work.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Duh, subby, everyone knows PPE is Potential Psychic Energy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shill1253
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
