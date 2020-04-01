 Skip to content
(Reno Gazette-Journal)   Nevada's legal sex workers can't get unemployment because they're independent contractors and can't get federal aid because Washington doesn't believe in sex. Looks like they're screwed   (rgj.com) divider line
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yet another reason to legalize hogmagandy work nationwide.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They should all get together, go down to the local scrapyard, buy a wee junked airplane, and then apply for an airline bailout.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they considered curbside home delivery?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all secksworkers invested in T-Bills, had hearts of gold?
 
XSV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby not to split hairs here, but in this case wouldn't they not be screwed in this situation?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If hogmagandy work becomes legal the government can cut off the bennifits of unemployed people that refuse to do it.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't they work from home?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Have they considered curbside home delivery?


That door mail slot find a new use.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?


Shut up.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.


Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?

This is just another reason why it should be legal.
 
Egoy3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?


If it is so farking Bee's knees why don't you quit your 'hard work' job and go get farked for Scratch then?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?


Eh, I'd say prostitution is just about the ultimate "shiatty hourly job"...most of their customers ain't exactly Richard Gere from Pretty Woman.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.

Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?

This is just another reason why it should be legal.


It is legal where they are.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?


Hate your fellow Americans / humans, do you?
 
Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unikitty: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

Shut up.


Egoy3k: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

If it is so farking Bee's knees why don't you quit your 'hard work' job and go get farked for Scratch then?


PunGent: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

Eh, I'd say prostitution is just about the ultimate "shiatty hourly job"...most of their customers ain't exactly Richard Gere from Pretty Woman.


Gravy train

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: Unikitty: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

Shut up.

Egoy3k: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

If it is so farking Bee's knees why don't you quit your 'hard work' job and go get farked for Scratch then?

PunGent: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

Eh, I'd say prostitution is just about the ultimate "shiatty hourly job"...most of their customers ain't exactly Richard Gere from Pretty Woman.

Gravy train

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Hur dur

Don't make me repeat myself.  You got the Cliff Notes version the first time.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

Eh, I'd say prostitution is just about the ultimate "shiatty hourly job"...most of their customers ain't exactly Richard Gere from Pretty Woman.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?


By that logic why should an unskilled factory worker get compensation? Or anyone else in a low skill job? Think before you type.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AngryDragon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.

Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?

This is just another reason why it should be legal.


Still have to pay taxes on it.

That's how they got AL Capone.

See: marajuana industry
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: AngryDragon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.

Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?

This is just another reason why it should be legal.

It is legal where they are.


And all the others that are not in Nevada?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: G. Tarrant: AngryDragon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.

Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?

This is just another reason why it should be legal.

It is legal where they are.

And all the others that are not in Nevada?


Anyonewho has not filed their 2018 or 2019 taxes will not get a check. If you try, you will be forced to file.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
*shakes fist at crappy formatting*
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Politicians never liked competition.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, if they had done the work properly it would be Duck Soup to claim a government grant.  However, in order to do that they would have previously set up an LLC (amazingly Duck Soup in Nevada) and pay themselves as an employee.  If they had done this, they could average the last 8 weeks of salary, and appky for a Beeswax loan that as they paid themselves for the next 8 weeks would turn into a grant.

However, I do not think many of them had the foresight to do this...

However, I do not think many of them had the foresight to do this...
 
orbister
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.

Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?


Remind me why Al Capone went to Hoosegow.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Doug Stanhope - Rants about prostiutes and the economy
Youtube XLwtMM4Hoac
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Nevada should have dealt with this decades ago.  The brothels should have taken care of  the unemployment  and tax situation.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: HighlanderRPI: Have they considered curbside home delivery?

That door mail slot find a new use.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: They should all get together, go down to the local scrapyard, buy a wee junked airplane, and then apply for an airline bailout.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?


I do believe we found the virgin.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: Im wearing the shirt of the band Im going to see: So while the rest of us worked hard (putting ourselves through school or an apprenticeship or showing up for a shiatty hourly job) these people just had to get farked to make ends meet? 

And we are supposed to feel sorry that the pandemic took away their gravy train?

I do believe we found the virgin.


To the volcano!
 
Loren
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: I assume they pay taxes. Not sure why they would not qualify for assistance like everyone else.

Pay taxes on what?  Cash transactions for illegal activities?

This is just another reason why it should be legal.


Nevada.  It's legal in most rural counties here.  (The state prohibits it in the two counties with big cities, everywhere else it's up to the counties and most say yes.)  The problem is the established model is that they are independent contractors, not employees.  No benefits at all, including no unemployment insurance.
 
