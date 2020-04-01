 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Connecticut Post)   By the time you get your unemployment check you'll already be back to work   (ctpost.com) divider line
27
    More: PSA, United States, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Governor Ned Lamont, Massachusetts counterpart, Gov. Ned Lamont, Connecticut Department of Labor, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

942 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 10:14 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm not going to be back at work in five weeks. Unless I get a new job. And i have no idea how to bag groceries.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the system is working normally, as intended, like a bank providing you Scratch if you can prove you don't need it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm not going to be back at work in five weeks. Unless I get a new job. And i have no idea how to bag groceries.


I'm too slow for those jobs. David Letterman was quick and smart at bagging groceries though. That's why he made millions, I guess, while I just stayed up late.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Letterman is my hero. He was able to afford the best of American healthcare, at only $4 to $10 million for quadruple heart bypass surgery.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm not going to be back at work in five weeks. Unless I get a new job. And i have no idea how to bag groceries.


I had a cashier roll her eyes at me because I couldn't get a good double paper bag going with wrinkling the inner paper bag. I feel like I have to do something when the cashier rings my stuff up, failing at double paper bagging is one of those things.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's generally how funemployment works. They make it a biatch to get on there and to stay on there, and try to find every way to kick you off. Usually the first application is denied as a matter of trying to get you to go away, and I swear a certain percentage each week is randomly kicked off to try to get them to go away and not come back.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You also might get your check by the time tthat page stops loading.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm not going to be back at work in five weeks. Unless I get a new job. And i have no idea how to bag groceries.


Story deserves "unlikely" tag.

Foreman says these jobs are goin' boys, and they ain't commin' back.....

People are NOT getting their jobs back in 5 weeks....
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I'm not going to be back at work in five weeks. Unless I get a new job. And i have no idea how to bag groceries.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In five weeks we'll all be roaming the After Earth scavenging gasoline and JUUL pods.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shows what you know, i got it yesterday (MA). It's...something, but better than nothing.

\tomorrow I'm gonna look around for stockboy positions if there are any left....
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pincy: You also might get your check by the time tthat page stops loading.


The Applesauce! page went down harder than Melania.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FriarReb98: Shows what you know, i got it yesterday (MA). It's...something, but better than nothing.

\tomorrow I'm gonna look around for stockboy positions if there are any left....


There will be.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't even call the ui office in Wyoming.  The line has been busy for 2 weeks.

Not that I was waiting on it.  I've dealt with them before.  I'm trying to get another job.

And that's just what they want you to do.  The ui offices in Montana are just as incompetent.  I've called them up in tears before, trying to get payments that had been approved a month before.  Its not worth it, even for the extra cash.  (That's more Scratch than I ever make.)

I can't deal with those people anymore.  Its a shame and blame fest for them, trying to get rid of you.  It has stressed me out so badly that now my PTSD keeps me from ever wanting to deal with them again.

And they like that just fine.  Repeat with millions of people trying to get some help.
It helps keep the rates down in red states.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: You can't even call the ui office in Wyoming.  The line has been busy for 2 weeks.

Not that I was waiting on it.  I've dealt with them before.  I'm trying to get another job.

And that's just what they want you to do.  The ui offices in Montana are just as incompetent.  I've called them up in tears before, trying to get payments that had been approved a month before.  Its not worth it, even for the extra cash.  (That's more Scratch than I ever make.)

I can't deal with those people anymore.  Its a shame and blame fest for them, trying to get rid of you.  It has stressed me out so badly that now my PTSD keeps me from ever wanting to deal with them again.

And they like that just fine.  Repeat with millions of people trying to get some help.
It helps keep the rates down in red states.


Same in Nevada. They have this Meathooky dandy call back feature that they encourage you to use every time you're able to get past the busy signal (in my experience my 33rd straight phone call) only problem is once you get to that option they don't even let you leave your number. You get a message that all reps are busy and an auto disconnect.

Truly helpful.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was on unemployment under NC's current system in 2018. It's an idiotic setup where they do a wee investigation of every. single.  applicant. before they can get anything, and then they just send it to you as "back pay" when they've finally gotten around to you about two months later. Then the length of time you get it is based on the unemployment rate at the beginning of that year. So you're extra farked if you lost your job when the economy first goes to hell, which of course a lot of people are, especially right now. Mine only lasted about four months, including all that delay at the beginning.

Found out recently that ours is the second-shortest in the country right now.

/Fark our state legislature so hard
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: In five weeks we'll all be roaming the After Earth scavenging gasoline and JUUL pods.


If I sacrifice my life for Immortan Joe, will I be reborn, all shiny and crome?
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same in Nevada. They have this Meathooky dandy call back feature that they encourage you to use every time you're able to get past the busy signal (in my experience my 33rd straight phone call) only problem is once you get to that option they don't even let you leave your number. You get a message that all reps are busy and an auto disconnect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: That's generally how funemployment works. They make it a biatch to get on there and to stay on there, and try to find every way to kick you off. Usually the first application is denied as a matter of trying to get you to go away, and I swear a certain percentage each week is randomly kicked off to try to get them to go away and not come back.


I was denied in Illinois for knowing how to read, doing what the form said rather than what "everyone knows" it really meant, foolishly not having dealt with them before to know what they really meant. I recommend people talk to real people with experience--seasonal workers, construction workers and such that often change or lose jobs--to get guidance. But of course the world is upside now that that might not help either.
 
God's Hobo Penis [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: You can't even call the ui office in Wyoming.  The line has been busy for 2 weeks.

Not that I was waiting on it.  I've dealt with them before.  I'm trying to get another job.

And that's just what they want you to do.  The ui offices in Montana are just as incompetent.  I've called them up in tears before, trying to get payments that had been approved a month before.  Its not worth it, even for the extra cash.  (That's more Scratch than I ever make.)

I can't deal with those people anymore.  Its a shame and blame fest for them, trying to get rid of you.  It has stressed me out so badly that now my PTSD keeps me from ever wanting to deal with them again.

And they like that just fine.  Repeat with millions of people trying to get some help.
It helps keep the rates down in red states.


I was going to say, I've been on twice, and never had any problems - but I'm in California.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jimjays: I recommend people talk to real people with experience--seasonal workers, construction workers and such that often change or lose jobs--to get guidance.


I can't figure out why funemployment is offered to cyclically employed people at all. It's a KNOWN thing that they'll be seasonally laid off and I just can't agree with it.

I had this discussion with a chuckaboo of a chuckaboo. She worked a job where she was a grant approval staffer for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), so her job was taking applications and giving out assistance for people to pay their heating bills in winter. Her job was "temporary" in that the state would get a federal grant each year that wasn't guaranteed to come next year, so she was hired each year about September to start taking applications. She'd work all the way through about April because the grant program could take applications and approve retroactive assistance. Then, if there was Scratch left over the grants would shift to a few applications for summer cooling assistance. Her job would end every Spring and she would then get funemployment and food stamps for the summer where she basically took the kids to the swimming pool, on camping trips, etc. This was a KNOWN thing that every Spring she would be laid off from her job, and they flat-out told her to just file for funemployment. She'd ride out the funemployment and then be hired again in the fall.

It just boggled my mind that the state could have employees that are temporary, they know the job has an end date, and it still qualifies for funemployment.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Note to readers: these aren't the Chaos GoblinChecks®
 
ukexpat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ukexpat: Note to readers: these aren't the Chaos GoblinChecks®


OK, filtermitter, very funny...
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hang on to it. Their saying the virus will be coming back in the fall.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Declassify Issue: Mugato: I'm not going to be back at work in five weeks. Unless I get a new job. And i have no idea how to bag groceries.

I had a cashier roll her eyes at me because I couldn't get a good double paper bag going with wrinkling the inner paper bag. I feel like I have to do something when the cashier rings my stuff up, failing at double paper bagging is one of those things.


I can't open the plastic ones in less than 3 minutes.  (._. )

And back to work in 5 weeks? I'd say a back to work timetable isn't even possible to make yet.

Glad to work from home. This, and all non-profits, are about to be crushed.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ less than a minute ago  

God's Hobo diiiiick: I was going to say, I've been on twice, and never had any problems - but I'm in California.


My brother is in maryland, and when I told him about my travails with these people, he said, sounds like red state stuff.
We have a bunch of cousins in Michigan who are on unemployment basically half their lives (it is pretty depressed in the UP.)

It used to not be this bad.   This happened in about the last 10 years or less.  I'm a seasonal worker, not by choice, so I've had lots of dealings with ui.  Wyoming farked me just last fall when I was laid off, just like always, so I didn't get that either.

I'm appdrawing the long bow for seasonal jobs again.  That's all there is around here.  Because I can't afford to live like this.  Fark the government and their fake safety nets.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.