 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(AP News)   Thanks to quarantines, extroverts are experiencing what introverts have to deal with the rest of the time. Stay tuned next week for the followup article on how introverts have come realize what they've been missing out on all these years   (apnews.com) divider line
33
    More: PSA, Social relation, Personality psychology, Extraversion and introversion, Social isolation, Sociology, Videoconferencing, Want, Pigeonholing  
•       •       •

363 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 1:51 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This Noodleline was brought to you by an extrovert.

"get to", subby, not "have to".
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horse Feathers extroverts!  While you've been sheltering in place, we introverts have been going to parties and having fun!
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby is obviously not an introvert
 
khitsicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-cdn.9gag.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean extroverts are now also allowed to post whiny back-patting listicles heavily impdrawing the long bow we're better than other people?
 
bthom37
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My girlchuckaboo is an extrovert, former pastor.  I am a introvert who lives alone with two pets.  I can confirm one of us is Meathookling this way better than the other, and it's me.

/Researching canning today
//Already started my garden
///August is the earliest this will let up, folks
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Not dealing with people is a feature, not a bug!
Subby is definitely not an introvert. As a registered introvert, I've been having the time of my life not that I don't have to worry about "other people" and "social obligations". It's been nice. Real nice.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
No they aren't, subby.

You apparently have no idea what the words mean and how the conditions work.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

GRCooper: This Noodleline was brought to you by an extrovert.

"get to", subby, not "have to".


Came to say this.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Making sure everyone knows they are inconvenienced sounds like something an extrovert would do.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HAMMERTOE
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Introverts are isolated by choice. Extroverts are currently isolated by necessity and/ or fiat, and it can drive them up a wall.
 
bdub77
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
We introverts with wives and kids have come to appreciate things like 'school', 'child care services', 'three-story homes', 'noise-cancelling Noodlephones', and 'working in our own office'.
 
MadHatter500
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
About the only problem introverts are having is not gloating over being better adjusted for a stay at home order.  "You want me to do what I would like to do in the first place?  OK, so hard!"

Though I must admit it is kind of hard on my shoulders.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I don't know any introvert who doesn't know they're missing their pants. And I doubt any will suddenly care anytime soon. Compare that to extroverts, who are discovering that when they gotta pee, they don't need to spend time "whipping it out" or "tuck and zip afterwards"...that's easily 5-10 seconds more time for drinking per pee-cycle.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Get used to it; Even if the shutdowns officially end in 6 weeks, I rather doubt socialization will be going back to normal any times soon. Particularly given the fact that people who didn't have or ignored stay-at-home orders are going to make flare-ups keep happening long after the peak has passed.

/ I thought I was introverted, but according to my wife I was going stir Nerts after one day of working from home, so apparently I'm not that introverted
 
Current Resident [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not missing a thing.

watching the full moon crossing the range
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am finding it quite Duck Soup. Worryingly so. My husband is reeeeally struggling. And blimey it's an eye opener seeing one's SO  'at work'.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Briggs Meyers or is it Meyers Briggs?

/INTP
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

MadHatter500: About the only problem introverts are having is not gloating over being better adjusted for a stay at home order.  "You want me to do what I would like to do in the first place?  OK, so hard!"

Though I must admit it is kind of hard on my shoulders.


I'm not an introvert, really, but we don't do a lot of hanging out with other people. We kinda hang at home for the most part, but still have chuckaboos we go do things with on occasion.

As a result, this isn't really a huge drain on me because I already semi-live this life. But some of the people who are on the IT team at our HQ? They're going nuts because they're used to coming in and seeing each other every day, while i'm used to sitting in my office, seeing a few people throughout the day, but mostly just hearing from people when shiat breaks.
 
Znuh
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x797]


That's an extrovert. That's the best definition of an extrovert you could describe.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HAMMERTOE: Introverts are isolated by choice. Extroverts are currently isolated by necessity and/ or fiat, and it can drive them up a wall.


And we all know fiats are prone to break downs
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bdub77: We introverts with wives and kids have come to appreciate things like 'school', 'child care services', 'three-story homes', 'noise-cancelling Noodlephones', and 'working in our own office'.


My family being stuck at home is really ruining my introvert quarencation.  At this point I'm better off at work.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You mean "being alone by choice"? Doubtful.

I mean, I wouldn't mind talking to another person right now, but I wouldn't say I've been missing it, Bob.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am an introvert. I thought I was a true hermit. But I miss the going out for fast food or takeout about 3 times a week. Just that tiny interaction of ordering and seeing other people was nice. I can't imagine how extroverts are coping.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Znuh: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x797]

That's an extrovert. That's the best definition of an extrovert you could describe.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Couple introversion with decades of social anWinnie The Poohety and it's almost as if I were intelligently designed to withstand a plague.
 
RainDawg [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RainDawg: Couple introversion with decades of social anWinnie The Poohety and it's almost as if I were intelligently designed to withstand a plague.


Ha. Social An x i ety.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: Znuh: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 500x797]

That's an extrovert. That's the best definition of an extrovert you could describe.

[Fark user image 568x440]


No, we're just drawn to articles mentioning us since otherwise we generally are pretty much unnoticed.  As as those articles are usually written by extroverts we find them alternately baffling and hilarious
 
Civchic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Both my husband and I are introverts - we realized today that the only social interaction we get outside of work is our kids' sports, and we were totally cool with that.  This past 3 weeks of just us at home has been - other than the stress of setting up home offices and making sure we still have a paycheque each, has been relaWinnie The Poohng and sort of rejuvenating on our relationship.

Caveat - my parents have my kids - they live out in the middle of nowhere and have access to the Bee's knees outdoors and no access to crowds, so they've been there for 3 weeks.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Good. The farking extroverts have warped our society into an attention whore's paradise, so it's about time those labradoodles felt uncomfortable for a change.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.