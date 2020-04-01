 Skip to content
(Bloomberg)   As everyone predicted, the true winners of the pandemic appear to be the divorce lawyers   (bloomberg.com) divider line
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel for those caught in domestic violence situations
Grateful beyond measure Mr Bear is a kind, considerate, thoughtful and loving partner
and we are introverts so that helps
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That should help the housing problem......
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mine was underway already....
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I preferred the timeline where there's a baby boom and we have droll nicknames for those kids as they grow up.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The true winners are everybody
 
green4mice
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Glad mine got done and over with in about a month, finalized last October 15th
 
kudayta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fortunately, I'm really ugly (both in personality and appearance) so I'll never have to pay a divorce lawyer.

/I should probably become a divorce lawyer though.
 
