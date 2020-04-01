 Skip to content
(AP News)   Americans, knowing that the world is ending, are cleaning out the booze aisle along with the TP and hand sanitizer   (apnews.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You don't have to drink Meathook sanitizer yet.

Ford will require that workers "self-certify" online every day before work that they do not have any symptoms

Ah, the pinky swear precaution. Airtight.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: "Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. converted its liquid crystal display factory and sent out its first shipment of medical masks Tuesday. The Japanese plant will make 150,000 masks a day, with production being ramped up later to 500,000 masks a day. "

Well, that's a neat trick.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's been a whole week since I was shopping, but the alcohol section at Safeway was the one aisle that was very well stocked.

Would shop again.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've always said the 2 things that will never lose value when the world goes tits up are booze and bullets.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: FTA: "Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. converted its liquid crystal display factory and sent out its first shipment of medical masks Tuesday. The Japanese plant will make 150,000 masks a day, with production being ramped up later to 500,000 masks a day. "

Well, that's a neat trick.


It's pretty sad when most of the rest of the world has their sh*t together while preachers in the US are holding plague parties every Sunday.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The world IS certainly getting a UFIA right now but it's not ending, Subbo.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: It's been a whole week since I was shopping, but the alcohol section at Safeway was the one aisle that was very well stocked.

Would shop again.


As the panic buying began here the TP and all soaps were the first to go. I remember thinking "ooh plenty of booze, i'll come back for that", but the next time I went back the booze had gone. I had to buy a case of wine off the internet. 

Fortunately a week into lockdown and things have returned to normal. Plenty of booze for all.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Booze and beer stocks are fine here. We are even getting TP back in stock.
Panic buying seems to be over. Most folks are taking an "in it for the long haul"
attitude.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: RolandTGunner: FTA: "Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. converted its liquid crystal display factory and sent out its first shipment of medical masks Tuesday. The Japanese plant will make 150,000 masks a day, with production being ramped up later to 500,000 masks a day. "

Well, that's a neat trick.

It's pretty sad when most of the rest of the world has their sh*t together while preachers in the US are holding plague parties every Sunday.


Same thing happened in China. It's an education thing.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm on the wagon, so I'm getting a laugh.

Liver is making a come back.

It can be done.

Being sick with liver failure sucks.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Weird, I know a couple local brewers and they've all been furloughed for about 3 weeks now. Sent home the canning team and the production team except one person who is just processing what they already had in tanks.
 
