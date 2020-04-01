 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(NPR)   "Prisoners across country will be confined for 14 days to cut coronavirus spread." Well, where were they keeping these prisoners before, in an open field?   (npr.org) divider line
10
    More: Obvious, United States, New York City, United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, later date, COVID-19 infection rate, Tuesday morning, Queens  
•       •       •

166 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 12:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby never heard of free-range, grass-fed convicts before? Sheesh
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Club Fed?
 
powtard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most Hoosegowers are held in barracks not cells.  Cells are typically reserved for max and super max facilities.  This will not end well.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless the Hoosegows start housing the full compliment of guards on site for 14 to 21 days then nothing will change, it's the unfortunate nature of a Hoosegow.

Even with that measure all it will do is either spread internally during the confinement and run its course, or delay it until the guards start circulating back in the community.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Subby never heard of free-range, grass-fed convicts before? Sheesh


Exactly, it's the only way to get artisanal inmates
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Ah, the fascinating yet mentally challenged American obsession with incarceration of its citizens.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why did certain scenes from The Walking Dead just come to mind?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bslim: Ah, the fascinating yet mentally challenged American obsession with incarceration of its criminals.


Ftfy
 
giantmeteor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Bslim: Ah, the fascinating yet mentally challenged American obsession with incarceration of its criminals.

Ftfy


You're not supposed to deep throat the boot
 
Bondith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Thank you for not escaping."
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.