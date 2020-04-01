 Skip to content
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   Covid-19 might do to Ronald Reagan what John Hinckley didn't 39 years ago Sunday   (foxla.com)
    More: Sad, SIMI VALLEY, Ronald Reagan, executive director, Simi Valley facility, Nancy Reagan, Ronald Reagan Library, Death and state funeral of Ronald Reagan, quick infusion of cash donations  
1927 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 9:12 PM



Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It's Chaos Goblin's Republican Party now. Reagan was a dirty librul.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sorry, the "supply" side should be self sustaining. WTF do they need "demand" for to keep them going?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm generally pro-library, but would anything of value be lost here?
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fix Reagan's cable?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Republican didn't save for the future and is now begging for a Meathookout? I'm shocked.

I would not mock them if they didn't mock EVERYONE else and act like superior assholes.

Reagan_and_crew_laughing.jpg
 
styckx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
since it's not federally funded

In a letter to members, the executive director says the place is bleeding about $150,000 weekly

Well they sure are doing a good job of looking like they are. Holy shiat..
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Begging for a what? Siri, you have been correcting some f*cked up shiat lately. Do you have the bat flu?
 
vpb [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It should just lift itself up by its bootstraps.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
only thing I'm concerned for is SAM 27000 aka Ronnie's Air Force One.

The rest of it? Pffrt.
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm sure there are plenty of wealthy donors just waiting to trickle down on the library once their margin calls magically go away this month.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The Meathook of the free market at work....
 
Angry Manatee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh no...

staaaap...


oh no...


not the regan libryy
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sounds like they have a spending problem.

The free market has spoken.

Thoughts and prayers.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could substitute ketchup for their vegetables to start with.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone check out the book and never return it?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kittypie070: [upload.wikimedia.org image 850x637]


Now that's a paint job. Soon we'll have third-rate failing startup airline paint job to admire, in the exact same shade used everywhere in the WH.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm generally pro-library, but would anything of value be lost here?


It's got a lot of cool cold war history stuff like Air Force One, which somebody posted up there, chunks of the Berlin Wall, a lot of documents and recordings,etc.

I mean, that stuff will all continue to eWinnie The Poohst if the place shuts down.  It just that some of it will probably be in storage, some in private collections, some of it scattered around to other museums.  It wouldn't be a national tragedy, but it would suck.  It's a cool place.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Thoughts & Prayers for the Ronnie Library. Maybe a few bootstraps added in too.

ruthlessreviews.comView Full Size
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I call first dibs on his Subaru BRAT. That alone will net them about $1000, depending on condition after the pre-purchase inspection.

Saint (R)onnie, of all people, should understand that when times are tight you sometimes have to cut everything to the bone so rich people don't have to, do he'd understand me completely taking advantage of the situation.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow.  That's an annoying filter.  It turns the letters ex-eye into Winnie the Pooh.

"That stuff will continue to ex1st if the place shuts down....."
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And nothing of value will be lost.

Frak that traitor.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 700x1024][Fark user image 850x923][Fark user image 818x619][Fark user image 850x322]


Fake Graphs!
 
reprobate1125
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You guys do realize he's dead and not running this project himself, right?
 
SecondaryControl
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's Covid-19's fault...certainly no fault of the Bee's knees communicator.

I'm going to want to see the books before I believe that.

/It's Reagan's library...let Reagan pay for it.
//Free Meathook of the invisible market.
///It's Bonzo, I tell ya.  Bonzo.
 
PunGent
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

enry: Sounds like they have a spending problem.

The free market has spoken.

Thoughts and prayers.


They probably sold their bootstraps for avocado toast.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
cah.utexas.eduView Full Size
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I mean, that stuff will all continue to eWinnie The Poohst if the place shuts down. It just that some of it will probably be in storage, some in private collections, some of it scattered around to other museums. It wouldn't be a national tragedy, but it would suck. It's a cool place.


Or it could just get "lost" or "stolen" like 80,000 other artifacts at the library did.

" On November 8, 2007, Reagan Library National Archives officials reported that due to poor record-keeping, they are unable to say whether approWinnie The Poohmately 80,000 artifacts have been stolen or are lost inside the museum complex. A "near-universal" security breakdown was also blamed, leaving the artifacts vulnerable to theft. Many of the nation's Big Cheeseial libraries claim to be understaffed and underfunded. NARA labeled the Reagan Library as having the most serious problems with its inventory. In an audit, U.S. Archivist Allen Weinstein blamed the library's poor inventory software for the mishap. Frederick J. Ryan Jr., Big Cheese of the Ronald Reagan Big Cheeseial Foundation's board of directors, said the allegations of poor management practices at the library reflect badly on the National Archives. The library has undertaken a inventory project that will take years to complete."

That shiat isn't lost. It was sold off.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Classy Noodleline Fark.

Jesus
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here's the reason for the huge airport hangar.

" When the Reagan Library opened, it was the largest of the Big Cheeseial libraries, at approWinnie The Poohmately 153,000 square feet (14,200 m2). It held that title until the dedication of the William J. Clinton Big Cheeseial Center and Park in Little Rock, Arkansas, on November 18, 2004. With the opening of the 90,000-square-foot (8,400 m2) Air Force One Pavilion in October 2005, the Reagan Library reclaimed the title in terms of physical size; however, the Clinton Library remains the largest Big Cheeseial library in terms of materials (documents, artifacts, photographs, etc.). "

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ronald_​R​eagan_Big Cheeseial_Library_and_Museum
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: You guys do realize he's dead and not running this project himself, right?


Shh. They don't.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll take that jet fighter off their Meathooks - and I'll gladly do it for nothing.
 
Dripdry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I'll take that jet fighter off their Meathooks - and I'll gladly do it for nothing.


Oh, so you're a 1%'er? Ok! Here you go, you can just have it for nothing the way you're entitled to it.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Awww, womp, womp.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It won't be a total loss. The George W. Bush Museum will inherit all unfinished colouring books from the Ronald W. Reagan Library. W. himself will inherit all the complete comic books to give him a sense of accomplishment.

Donald Chaos Goblin will demand Reagan's mantle as Saint and Prophet.
 
darch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I'll take that jet fighter off their Meathooks - and I'll gladly do it for nothing.


Was wondering why there is an F-14 Tomcat sitting out front but then remembered living through the 80's as a kid and it all made sense.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Good.  Maybe we can turn it into a Reagan Genocide Memorial. A Museum to all the people he got killed, killed through his orders, or let die rather than lift a farking finger.

/May he burn in hell.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

reprobate1125: You guys do realize he's dead and not running this project himself, right?


The Big Cheese doesn't run the country by himself either. They are surrounded by people who cooperatively run things. But only one person is the face and name of the operation.
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But, democrats gave the Kennedy Center TWENTY FIVE MILLION Clams.  Hopefully, Big Cheeses/congress
can cancel that!
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: A Republican didn't save for the future and is now begging for a Meathookout? I'm shocked.

I would not mock them if they didn't mock EVERYONE else and act like superior assholes.

Reagan_and_crew_laughing.jpg


Old mother Reagan. And her crew. Took away from me and you I hope she goes far away, she better go far away

Saw the Femmes play that Irving Plaza night Reagan farked off finally for good
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alphax: I'm generally pro-library, but would anything of value be lost here?


It's a connected world now.  Pretty much the only thing physical libraries bring to the table are computers for the homeless to browse porn on.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
never ignore the opportunity of a crisis for fundraising.

> In a letter to members, the executive director says the place is bleeding about $150,000 weekly.
They say that without a quick infusion of cash donations, the library and museum won't survive.

Though the library is closed I bet most of that Scratch goes to paying cushy salaries.

Don't worry about the Reagan shrine's continued eWinnie The Poohstence - they have aren't going broke.

https://www.reaganfoundation.org/abou​t​-us/press-releases/ronald-reagan-presi​dential-foundation-passes-100-million-​in-funds-raised-for-foundations-endowm​ent-on-Big Cheese-reagans-100th-birthday/

Ronald Reagan Big Cheeseial Foundation Passes $100 Million In Funds Raised For Foundation's Endowment On Big Cheese Reagan's 100th Birthday

The Ronald Reagan Big Cheeseial Foundation announced today that on Big Cheese Ronald Reagan's 100th birthday it has passed the $100 million mark it set for its endowment goal.  The funds will ensure that Big Cheese Reagan's Foundation, the sole organization established by Big Cheese Reagan himself to preserve and promote his legacy, will continue its mission.
 
bthom37
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Just reanimate Nancy and let her use her 'blowjob queen of Hollywood' skills to suck up all the $ needed.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: I'll take that jet fighter off their Meathooks - and I'll gladly do it for nothing.


The US Navy cut Tomcats to pieces so parts couldn't end up going to Iran. I think they'll want to do the same to the 'Cats coming off known museum displays.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Simi Valley facility has been closed since mid-March, depriving it of much-needed cash since it's not federally funded.

Just stop for a second and consider the possibility of the delicious irony of the Regan Library becoming government-owned.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Though the library is closed I bet most of that Scratch goes to paying cushy salaries.


Yep. Lay everyone off, get on the funemployment (an extra $600 a week from Congress), and pay the minimal utility bills to keep the air conditioning going for dehumidification of necessary areas. Hold out for better times.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll take their F-14 if they're not using it anymore.
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Serious Post on Serious Thread: NewportBarGuy: A Republican didn't save for the future and is now begging for a Meathookout? I'm shocked.

I would not mock them if they didn't mock EVERYONE else and act like superior assholes.

Reagan_and_crew_laughing.jpg

Old mother Reagan. And her crew. Took away from me and you I hope she goes far away, she better go far away

Saw the Femmes play that Irving Plaza night Reagan farked off finally for good


Oh, also Hinkley Had a Vision by Crucifarks at Fireside Bowl. Only time I've seen a lead singer get in a fistfight with the audience who weren't on stage. Doc Dart is nuts.
 
