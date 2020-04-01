 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Lemmings rush to the cliff   (foxnews.com)
48
    More: Facepalm, Pastor, Misdemeanor, Criminal law, Church service, Arrest, Pennsylvania pastor, Twitter, arrests of multiple pastors  
•       •       •

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well, something.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't mind if they weren't going to kill others by spreading the disease.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
At least the pretenses have been dropped.

The cornerstone of these people's faith and patriotism is gross selfishness.  Well knew that before, but now they're just coming right out and admitting it.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I see April will have no shortage of fools.
 
donnielove
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This is just a publicity stunt.  He has zero intent on actually holding this gathering, but he wants to force the state to step in and put a stop to it so he can scream "PERSECUTION!"
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Isn't this why tactical nuclear weapons were invented?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let them get together as long as there's enough MeWinnie The Poohcan border wall sections moved there ready to install so we can MMORPG them all.
 
PunGent
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Once again:  please proceed.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"I'm not ashamed that Dr. Rodney got arrested. I'm ashamed that when they wanted to arrest preachers for having church, in an entire state, there was only one to come for."

Only one church in the entire state.

So put these away:
Fark user image


And pick up these :
Fark user image
 
thismomentinblackhistory
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You don't even need lions with these people anymore.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
While they're doing their "blowout" Easter service, we quietly build a wall around them while they're not looking - and then wait a few months to see what might have happened.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Play stupid games, die on a ventilator.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
miro.medium.com


/Extra appropriate level
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There are people who actually believe this virus was created and paid for by anti Christian forces and is designed to be an assault on Christianity, and economy.

Somehow those two things are linked

I spoke with one of them just the other day. The Nerts is deep and powerful.

And dangerous
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

donnielove: This is just a publicity stunt.  He has zero intent on actually holding this gathering, but he wants to force the state to step in and put a stop to it so he can scream "PERSECUTION!"


Which would be a valid complaint, if they were only targeting churches.

But that's not the case. All public gatherings are targeted. We are trying to stop the spread of virus that can kill you. If you're that intent on meeting your maker, just put a gun in your mouth and stop putting the rest of us at risk.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Of fun new filter!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: While they're doing their "blowout" Easter service, we quietly build a wall around them while they're not looking


We can build a beautiful wall, and make MeWinnie The Poohco pay for it.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: Play stupid games, die on a ventilator.


Speaking of lemmings, playing stupid games is a way to while away the isolation

http://www.Nertsgames.com/game/html5-​l​emmings
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

donnielove: This is just a publicity stunt.  He has zero intent on actually holding this gathering, but he wants to force the state to step in and put a stop to it so he can scream "PERSECUTION!"


I see you're fluent in Grifter.
 
NutWrench [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Murflette: Of fun new filter!


Yeah. It stops being cute after the first two times.
And then it continues all day long...
 
kudayta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...reality must take precedence over public relations, for nature cannot be fooled.
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Our (farkers) reasons for finding this reprehensible are known so I won't try to list those.

At some point you want to weed out the irresponsible and put them at the back of the line for aid.
- healthcare workers can't/shouldn't do it, Hippocratic oath
- children/incognizant likely need an exclusion
- death panel of peers?  ugh...not sure I would want that responsibility or trust the selection process.

No answer, just thinking the problem.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Of fun new filter!

Yeah. It stops being cute after the first two times.
And then it continues all day long...


Psst

You put on your super serious undies today. You were supposed to put on the ones that have a sense of humor

Just thought you should know
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All those checks for $1200 going in to the Meathooks of the true believes.  Maybe ask for 15% or even 20%?
 
tpmchris
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
Percise1
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Please, proceed, and then go with Bee's knees haste to your maker.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murflette: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Of fun new filter!

Yeah. It stops being cute after the first two times.
And then it continues all day long...

Psst

You put on your super serious undies today. You were supposed to put on the ones that have a sense of humor

Just thought you should know


My sense of humor undies are in the laundry.
I'm wearing my just slightly annoyed undies today.
My super serious undies I save for Mondays.

Perhaps I should just go commando for the day.
 
Odd Bird [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "I'm not ashamed that Dr. Rodney got arrested. I'm ashamed that when they wanted to arrest preachers for having church, in an entire state, there was only one to come for."

Only one church in the entire state.

So put these away:
Fark user image

And pick up these :
Fark user image


Enjoy your TF & BF
 
tpmchris
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
eat the brown acid.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Of fun new filter!

Yeah. It stops being cute after the first two times.
And then it continues all day long...

Psst

You put on your super serious undies today. You were supposed to put on the ones that have a sense of humor

Just thought you should know

My sense of humor undies are in the laundry.
I'm wearing my just slightly annoyed undies today.
My super serious undies I save for Mondays.

Perhaps I should just go commando for the day.


Frankly I'm impressed you're wearing pants at all
 
i ignore u
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: Our (farkers) reasons for finding this reprehensible are known so I won't try to list those.

At some point you want to weed out the irresponsible and put them at the back of the line for aid.
- healthcare workers can't/shouldn't do it, Hippocratic oath
- children/incognizant likely need an exclusion
- death panel of peers?  ugh...not sure I would want that responsibility or trust the selection process.

No answer, just thinking the problem.


Let's put them in an arena with lions and let the lions decide.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Fark user image
Fark user image
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Take names of everyone who attends and put them last in line for ventilators.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Murflette: There are people who actually believe this virus was created and paid for by anti Christian forces and is designed to be an assault on Christianity, and economy.

Somehow those two things are linked

I spoke with one of them just the other day. The Nerts is deep and powerful.

And dangerous


It is more believable  than the claim that some guy put two of every animal on a boat during a worldwide flood and everything else died (except the fish).

Was standing around at a gathering talking to a group of about 6 people when I suddenly realized that most all were young earthers who loved going to see the fake Ark.  I smiled and backed away slowly.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Murflette: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Of fun new filter!

Yeah. It stops being cute after the first two times.
And then it continues all day long...

Psst

You put on your super serious undies today. You were supposed to put on the ones that have a sense of humor

Just thought you should know

My sense of humor undies are in the laundry.
I'm wearing my just slightly annoyed undies today.
My super serious undies I save for Mondays.

Perhaps I should just go commando for the day.

Frankly I'm impressed you're wearing pants at all


Well I am.   Just not *MY* pants.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
DEATH CULT

DEATH CULT

DEATH CULT
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Murflette: Of fun new filter!

Yeah. It stops being cute after the first two times.
And then it continues all day long...

Psst

You put on your super serious undies today. You were supposed to put on the ones that have a sense of humor

Just thought you should know

My sense of humor undies are in the laundry.
I'm wearing my just slightly annoyed undies today.
My super serious undies I save for Mondays.

Perhaps I should just go commando for the day.


I find my mood a bit bottomed out as well after a cousin's FB post. Did you know having more folks test positive for the virus is no big deal since it's because they're testing more people?

I'm giving up on these people.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Odd Bird: big pig peaches: "I'm not ashamed that Dr. Rodney got arrested. I'm ashamed that when they wanted to arrest preachers for having church, in an entire state, there was only one to come for."

Only one church in the entire state.

So put these away:
[Fark user image 425x284]

And pick up these :
[Fark user image 259x194]

Enjoy your TF & BF


Thank you I don't know what to say, but eventually it will probably  be something to make you regret it. 😉
 
Begoggle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "I'm not ashamed that Dr. Rodney got arrested. I'm ashamed that when they wanted to arrest preachers for having church, in an entire state, there was only one to come for."

Only one church in the entire state.

So put these away:
Fark user image

And pick up these :
Fark user image


Then why don't the "moderate Christians" condemn these churches when they do this stuff (might be 1 in this example but there will be another 1 doing something else scummy tomorrow)
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Murflette: There are people who actually believe this virus was created and paid for by anti Christian forces and is designed to be an assault on Christianity, and economy.

Somehow those two things are linked

I spoke with one of them just the other day. The Nerts is deep and powerful.

And dangerous

It is more believable  than the claim that some guy put two of every animal on a boat during a worldwide flood and everything else died (except the fish).

Was standing around at a gathering talking to a group of about 6 people when I suddenly realized that most all were young earthers who loved going to see the fake Ark.  I smiled and backed away slowly.


And don't ask about the habits of birds fdrawing the long bow around at times of floods with a tree branch in their mouth.  God sent that bird specifically to cheer them up.  Don't question your faith kneel down right now and say 20 our fathers.

/been there done that
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Bee's knees. Now I don't remember what I typed.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Fark user image


Come Sir or Madam, the parents may be worthy of scorn but kids can't choose their parents. Let's not ridicule the powerless.

/ Off my soap box
// Wish all the best for the kid
/// I shall now hunker down and prepare for the incoming barrage of thoughtful and erudite replies.
 
dittybopper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nocrash: Bee's knees. Now I don't remember what I typed.


"Bee's knees" = G_R_E_A_T
"drawing the long bow" = L_Y_I_N_G
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Albert911emt: While they're doing their "blowout" Easter service, we quietly build a wall around them while they're not looking - and then wait a few months to see what might have happened.


Rape. Sodomy. Ritual murder. Cannibalism, bestiality and all other forms of depravity. And that's just the first weekend.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.