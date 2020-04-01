 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Kalamazoo's first online city meeting goes more 8-chan and less pol tab   (mlive.com)
    More: Obvious, Government, Commissioner, public comment, Profanity, Kalamazoo City Commission, public comment portion of the meeting, special meeting, Michigan Gov. Whitmer  
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Require a login with a username that they have to apply for and prove they're part of that community.  Yes, it will take a good deal of effort and won't stop all the trolls, but it should at least minimize some of the stupid.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meeting on the Zoom internet platform

That's your problem right there.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Require a login with a username that they have to apply for and prove they're part of that community.  Yes, it will take a good deal of effort and won't stop all the trolls, but it should at least minimize some of the stupid.


Well, that would solve the problem after all the civil rights claims from implementing it bankrupted the city.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In NZ we've got a thing called RealMe. I imagine most other countries have something similar.

Basically once you've signed up to a government website, and had your documents verified, you can then register with RealMe which uses that verification to tie that government website and any future government sites you visit. You also then get a single sign on experience for anything new you want to register with.

Using this, they could then knock out a piece of software, or work with a current software provider, that uses RealMe login on these meetings.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's pretty cool and saves shiatloads of time sending the same stuff over and over to different government arms like you used to have to.

EG, I registered two companies on the 31st March within a couple hours using the companies website, which included receiving documents I had to sign, returning them and having them manually checked over.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: SpaceyCat: Require a login with a username that they have to apply for and prove they're part of that community.  Yes, it will take a good deal of effort and won't stop all the trolls, but it should at least minimize some of the stupid.

Well, that would solve the problem after all the civil rights claims from implementing it bankrupted the city.

Well, that would solve the problem after all the civil rights claims from implementing it bankrupted the city.


View Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceyCat: Require a login with a username that they have to apply for and prove they're part of that community.  Yes, it will take a good deal of effort and won't stop all the trolls, but it should at least minimize some of the stupid.


You don't have to be a member of the community to attend a city council meeting.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: SpaceyCat: Require a login with a username that they have to apply for and prove they're part of that community.  Yes, it will take a good deal of effort and won't stop all the trolls, but it should at least minimize some of the stupid.

Well, that would solve the problem after all the civil rights claims from implementing it bankrupted the city.

Well, that would solve the problem after all the civil rights claims from implementing it bankrupted the city.


View Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kalamazoo's first online city meeting goes more 8-chan and less pol tab

Fixed.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make an announcement at the beginning of public comments that any type of racist or abusive language will not be allowed and you'll be disconnected.  As was noted above, not all speech or behavior is allowed in these types of settings.

/ WTG my hometown.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
CITIZEN'S FILIBUSTER!!!!!    I gotta tell you about my Star Wars/ Avengers crossover!
Parks and Recreation - Patton Oswalt's Star Wars Filibuster (Extended Cut)
Youtube 5BBhNkywMJY
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

dyhchong: In NZ we've got a thing called RealMe. I imagine most other countries have something similar.

Basically once you've signed up to a government website, and had your documents verified, you can then register with RealMe which uses that verification to tie that government website and any future government sites you visit. You also then get a single sign on experience for anything new you want to register with.

Using this, they could then knock out a piece of software, or work with a current software provider, that uses RealMe login on these meetings.


Companies collecting huge amounts of secure personal information like that don't have a Bee's knees track record on keeping it secure. The US is also large enough to suffer fragmentation, different states will want to pick different vendors (and be variously bribed/scammed to do so). And just like our perennial woes with voter registration, it's awfully difficult for a poor person to be adequately authenticated into the system.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Let's ask the Internet" said no one twice.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Brown Word: dyhchong: In NZ we've got a thing called RealMe. I imagine most other countries have something similar.

Basically once you've signed up to a government website, and had your documents verified, you can then register with RealMe which uses that verification to tie that government website and any future government sites you visit. You also then get a single sign on experience for anything new you want to register with.

Using this, they could then knock out a piece of software, or work with a current software provider, that uses RealMe login on these meetings.

Companies collecting huge amounts of secure personal information like that don't have a Bee's knees track record on keeping it secure. The US is also large enough to suffer fragmentation, different states will want to pick different vendors (and be variously bribed/scammed to do so). And just like our perennial woes with voter registration, it's awfully difficult for a poor person to be adequately authenticated into the system.


It's a government project and wholly government in-house for the actual RealMe implementation.

The third parties just use the SSO which authenticates against the government servers and returns a token to verify.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
View Full Size
 
The Brown Word [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The Brown Word: dyhchong: In NZ we've got a thing called RealMe. I imagine most other countries have something similar.

Basically once you've signed up to a government website, and had your documents verified, you can then register with RealMe which uses that verification to tie that government website and any future government sites you visit. You also then get a single sign on experience for anything new you want to register with.

Using this, they could then knock out a piece of software, or work with a current software provider, that uses RealMe login on these meetings.

Companies collecting huge amounts of secure personal information like that don't have a Bee's knees track record on keeping it secure. The US is also large enough to suffer fragmentation, different states will want to pick different vendors (and be variously bribed/scammed to do so). And just like our perennial woes with voter registration, it's awfully difficult for a poor person to be adequately authenticated into the system.

It's a government project and wholly government in-house for the actual RealMe implementation.

The third parties just use the SSO which authenticates against the government servers and returns a token to verify.


Right but somewhere along the line that has to confirm the person's identity and issue them a password or something they use to hook into the system, and a way to reset that password if it is lost. The US cba to provide a basic photo ID to all citizens and throws up its Meathooks at that prospect being too hard or too expensive. Taking it a step further to help someone get their identity verified and establish this login is out of the question. It's guaranteed to be outsourced badly, underfunded, and then used as another example of government incompetence when it was set up to fail in the first place.
 
