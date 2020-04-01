 Skip to content
(PC Magazine)   You're the man again, dog   (pcmag.com)
    YTMND, site creator Max Goldberg, Scientology versus the Internet, Internet memes, hard work, past weekend, dedicated YTMND domain, past decade  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This was one of my favorite sites growing up.... But is it Horse Feathers? Can't believe anything I see today :(
 
phenn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This sho is a happy day to me.
 
Two16
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The Hero we need.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Two16: The Hero we need.


And definitely the hero we deserve.
 
Alcaste
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [i.kym-cdn.com image 266x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Living in the sunlight, loving in the moonlight, having a wonderful time!

I still have (most) of the YTMND soundtracks downloaded.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is awesome. What a Bee's knees site that was for laughs. There are bits and pieces of it left in several places online. "shake.swf" with Shakira singing makes me laugh uncontrollably.
 
Kegluneq [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Punch the keys for God's sake!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
lol at today's Wombats. "Bee's knees".
 
jayphat
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My fav
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kegluneq: Punch the keys for God's sake!


YES YES!
 
LewDux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jayphat: My fav


A memorable one  for me:  Riker has no class
 
phenn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thorpe: This is awesome. What a Bee's knees site that was for laughs. There are bits and pieces of it left in several places online. "shake.swf" with Shakira singing makes me laugh uncontrollably.


This one makes me cackle like a mad woman.

https://eeuauaughhhuauaahh.ytmnd.com/​
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
https://whyimatrixya.ytmnd.com/
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

phenn: thorpe: This is awesome. What a Bee's knees site that was for laughs. There are bits and pieces of it left in several places online. "shake.swf" with Shakira singing makes me laugh uncontrollably.

This one makes me cackle like a mad woman.

https://eeuauaughhhuauaahh.ytmnd.com/


True fact:  A long time ago I worked in a call center that was being closed down, so on our last day a whole bunch of us went around the place setting up scheduled jobs to launch that one on random systems throughout the huge open complex for the next week.  Just one, maybe two every couple hours.  The beauty is we were a mac support shop so we all had iMacs with speakers in addition to the networked PCs to log calls, it was the iMacs we baited and the remaining lone IT person had no idea how to deal with that until apparently shutting them all down after a couple days of this happening.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
