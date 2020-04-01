 Skip to content
(Twitter)   March in two pictures   (twitter.com)
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/shamelessly borrowed from an earlier thread
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
5 hours ago  
April is going to make us wish for March, I am afraid.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
35 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 498x300]


Those are the same picture.
 
Koldbern
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  
I only need one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robertus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
22 minutes ago  
in like a lion, out like a LION.
 
FarkaDark
20 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x408]


Is it real or shopped?
Between the right wing operatives and their allies in the Russian troll farm is hard to tell these days.
 
Chemlight Battery
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
19 minutes ago  
Chemlight Battery:

Scientology vs non Scientology
 
CarnySaur
17 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x408]


Unfortunate, but that was more of a response to people who thought they had to stay away from Chinatown areas to avoid the virus.
 
tuxq
16 minutes ago  

FarkaDark: tuxq: [Fark user image image 425x408]

Is it real or shopped?
Between the right wing operatives and their allies in the Russian troll farm is hard to tell these days.


https://twitter.com/NYCHealthCommr/st​a​tus/1224043155852537863?s=20
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
16 minutes ago  
Well this past March was one of the worst months I ever experienced. May April be kinder on all of us.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
14 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x408]

Unfortunate, but that was more of a response to people who thought they had to stay away from Chinatown areas to avoid the virus.


At least it was a step down in terms of sheer PC idiocracy from Italy's "hug a Chinese" campaign around the same time.
 
Bowen
13 minutes ago  

BadReligion: April is going to make us wish for March, I am afraid.


Yup. I'm consistently surprised that every day is worse than the one that came before, and absolutely terrified of tomorrow.
 
The English Major [TotalFark]
12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
10 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x408]


I love the new red-hat spread the blame talking point is state and local officials followed the directives of the federal government like that somehow clears Chaos Goblin of abject and continuing failure.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
7 minutes ago  
Before and After MMORPG and anWinnie The Poohety snacking:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

Bowen: BadReligion: April is going to make us wish for March, I am afraid.

Yup. I'm consistently surprised that every day is worse than the one that came before, and absolutely terrified of tomorrow.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
6 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: tuxq: [Fark user image 425x408]

I love the new red-hat spread the blame talking point is state and local officials followed the directives of the federal government like that somehow clears Chaos Goblin of abject and continuing failure.


Why should we sign any responsibility to the people who actually have the power to order people to stay at home, when there's an Orange Man to insist is Bad (who can only make suggestions)?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
4 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Before and After MMORPG and anWinnie The Poohety snacking:
[Fark user image image 425x425]


I know it was a filter pwn, but still works. After all, endless video gaming and snacking like Winnie the Pooh would Definitely do that to you.
 
cloudofdust
4 minutes ago  

tuxq: [Fark user image 425x408]


The problem isn't that someone believed that 8 weeks ago. The problem is that the Big Cheese and several governors still believe it today.
 
AuralArgument
3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
