 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Click here for the cloud p1g h4x0r operetta

(Sky.com)   Cover up? What cover up?   (news.sky.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, China, People's Republic of China, southern China, Chinese appear, British government, Western countries, medical supplies, matter of time  
•       •       •

980 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Apr 2020 at 6:29 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well they did try to cover it up back in December when the original doctor who went public with it got arrested for "disrupting public order".

That doctor ended up dying from it.
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
hindsight 20-20

who would persecute someone for warning anyone about this?

clearly China had no farking idea what was in store, and neither did anyone else anywhere else, or there would be more ventilators and PPE stockpiled in every quadrant
 
NotMyAlt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That article did a fine job of stringing a story together with fragments of info spread out over time. It's hard to refute much of what was cited, but it is really disingenuous to drop so much context to make your own. And maybe I missed any evidence offered about the 40x scale of coverup.

The collie shangles of: 'oh, Chaos Goblin wasn't perfect, but he properly blamed the Chinese' is a nice touch of whitewash.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have to blame China for downplaying it in order to cover up our own incompetence at acting sooner and more decisively.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's Duck Soup, no more Beeswax with China until they get rid of wet markets. Or will offer China that we stop eating pork rinds if they get stop eating bats.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
At least Slashdot seems to have realized that all the tonto de abril tomfoolery isn't so funny this time around.
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wtf is up with the guinea pigs? What did I miss?
 
Bowen
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Can't prove anything, they burned all the evidence.
 
Animatronik
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: hindsight 20-20

who would persecute someone for warning anyone about this?

clearly China had no farking idea what was in store, and neither did anyone else anywhere else, or there would be more ventilators and PPE stockpiled in every quadrant


China's government knew that there was an exploding epidemic with human to human transmission in mid December, yet by mid January was still publically expressing doubt that the virus could spread human to human. And there are multiple instances of them suppressing attempts by doctors and scientists to get warnings and helpful information out.  In addition to the 8 doctors who were sanctioned in December/early January, journalists who were punished, the scientists who released the COVID 19 gene sequence were also punished by having their lab shut down.

What else do you need to know to see who is to blame for this slow response?  Perhaps a pandemic was inevitable, but the Chinese government wasted weeks by drawing the long bow and concealing vital information.  As much as 6 weeks.  That could add up to tens to hundreds of thousands of needless deaths worldwide.

The communist propaganda machine is ill-suited to dealing with a public need for dissemination of truth.
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They covered up the cover-up already?

Or is this the cover-up of the failed attempt to cover-up the cover-up?

/Gonna need to go to the hyphen store soon.
//dashes aren't the same. They're a half pixel shorter.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bowen: Can't prove anything, they burned all the evidence.


We can prove that they told the WHO is wasn't communicable when they Nerts well knew it was...
 
Animatronik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: We have to blame China for downplaying it in order to cover up our own incompetence at acting sooner and more decisively.


Why not both?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Wtf is up with the guinea pigs? What did I miss?


4/1

Fark is also doing unfunny autoreplace.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Bowen: Can't prove anything, they burned all the evidence.

We can prove that they told the WHO is wasn't communicable when they Nerts well knew it was...


How auto correction made Nerts into Nerts is a question that will never be answered...
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Well they did try to cover it up back in December when the original doctor who went public with it got arrested for "disrupting public order".

That doctor ended up dying from it.


China does what China does. We trusted them over our own representative on site. Blaming them for being insular is misguided. I seem to recall we had a Bee's knees Meathookle on this - except for the part where we let 10 weeks or so go by without doing anything. We can't control the information coming from others which is why we have envoys in the first place - CONSTANT VIGILANCE.
 
Korzine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Wtf is up with the guinea pigs? What did I miss?


It's April 1st. Also, if you see someone spouting pure gibberish it might be caused by special April 1st fark Wombats.

/might not either.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: MaelstromFL: Bowen: Can't prove anything, they burned all the evidence.

We can prove that they told the WHO is wasn't communicable when they Nerts well knew it was...

How auto correction made Nerts into Nerts is a question that will never be answered...


D-A-M-N They got me! Nerts!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Animatronik: brainlordmesomorph: We have to blame China for downplaying it in order to cover up our own incompetence at acting sooner and more decisively.

Why not both?


Sure, but given our failure we have to blame somebody.

We have the CIA, we should have known (and acted) whether or not China was admitting it.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KIA
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
China absolutely knew what was going on because the bought up literally tons of protective gear and medical supplies throughout the Pacific Rim using their state-run companies.  The Aussies were particularly upset because when COVID got to them, they had already sent everything to China.

The real problem is: China is STILL drawing the long bow about their numbers which makes it extremely difficult to determine what will happen elsewhere.  We simply don't have good data from the place where the first breakout occurred.
 
PunGent
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Animatronik: American Decency Association: hindsight 20-20

who would persecute someone for warning anyone about this?

clearly China had no farking idea what was in store, and neither did anyone else anywhere else, or there would be more ventilators and PPE stockpiled in every quadrant

China's government knew that there was an exploding epidemic with human to human transmission in mid December, yet by mid January was still publically expressing doubt that the virus could spread human to human. And there are multiple instances of them suppressing attempts by doctors and scientists to get warnings and helpful information out.  In addition to the 8 doctors who were sanctioned in December/early January, journalists who were punished, the scientists who released the COVID 19 gene sequence were also punished by having their lab shut down.

What else do you need to know to see who is to blame for this slow response?  Perhaps a pandemic was inevitable, but the Chinese government wasted weeks by drawing the long bow and concealing vital information.  As much as 6 weeks.  That could add up to tens to hundreds of thousands of needless deaths worldwide.

The communist propaganda machine is ill-suited to dealing with a public need for dissemination of truth.


Now swap a few dates, swap Republican Big Cheeses for the CCP, and add in Chaos Goblin trying to gut the CDC three years running, then drawing the long bow about shiat when it hit the fan.

/plenty of guilt to go around
 
PunGent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This filter is entertaining :)
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PunGent: This filter is entertaining :)


Nerts you!  Nerts you to Hell!
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

PunGent: This filter is entertaining :)


No it isn't
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Lurky McLurkerton: Wtf is up with the guinea pigs? What did I miss?

4/1

Fark is also doing unfunny autoreplace.


As is tradition.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

NotMyAlt: That article did a fine job of stringing a story together with fragments of info spread out over time. It's hard to refute much of what was cited, but it is really disingenuous to drop so much context to make your own. And maybe I missed any evidence offered about the 40x scale of coverup.

The collie shangles of: 'oh, Chaos Goblin wasn't perfect, but he properly blamed the Chinese' is a nice touch of whitewash.


There's this internet thingee called "Google" where you can search for information. By using it you can find that multiple news outlets have been reporting the 40x figure.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Lurky McLurkerton: Wtf is up with the guinea pigs? What did I miss?


China is blaming them for the coronavirus?
 
American Decency Association [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Animatronik: China's government knew that there was an exploding epidemic with human to human transmission in mid December, yet by mid January was still publically expressing doubt that the virus could spread human to human. And there are multiple instances of them suppressing attempts by doctors and scientists to get warnings and helpful information out.  In addition to the 8 doctors who were sanctioned in December/early January, journalists who were punished, the scientists who released the COVID 19 gene sequence were also punished by having their lab shut down.

What else do you need to know to see who is to blame for this slow respo


Let me say it really slowly.  they didnt know what they were dealing with.  i dont even want to speculate on why they did what they did.  sounds insanely paranoid.. like something a lonely dictator would do let alone a committee sitting in a position of comfortable power.

Anyway, this may interest you.  morons on the right, to this fark i ng day still think it isnt happening or is a conspiracy or somehow overblown, and i reckon the guys in charge in China were thinking the same thing, so you actually have that in common with them, which is nice.

Have you seen China's latest efforts?  They are no longer farking around and are creating a template on what to do when the shiat gets real.

Guess what, your idiot leader, with everything that we have seen can now see, and with a smidge of grey matter, can foresee, is still moping about sitting on his Meathooks waiting for someone else to do something.
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lycanth: Lurky McLurkerton: Wtf is up with the guinea pigs? What did I miss?

China is blaming them for the coronavirus?


Please stop eating guinea pigs.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

American Decency Association: Animatronik: China's government knew that there was an exploding epidemic with human to human transmission in mid December, yet by mid January was still publically expressing doubt that the virus could spread human to human. And there are multiple instances of them suppressing attempts by doctors and scientists to get warnings and helpful information out.  In addition to the 8 doctors who were sanctioned in December/early January, journalists who were punished, the scientists who released the COVID 19 gene sequence were also punished by having their lab shut down.

What else do you need to know to see who is to blame for this slow respo

Let me say it really slowly.  they didnt know what they were dealing with.  i dont even want to speculate on why they did what they did.  sounds insanely paranoid.. like something a lonely dictator would do let alone a committee sitting in a position of comfortable power.

Anyway, this may interest you.  morons on the right, to this fark i ng day still think it isnt happening or is a conspiracy or somehow overblown, and i reckon the guys in charge in China were thinking the same thing, so you actually have that in common with them, which is nice.

Have you seen China's latest efforts?  They are no longer farking around and are creating a template on what to do when the shiat gets real.

Guess what, your idiot leader, with everything that we have seen can now see, and with a smidge of grey matter, can foresee, is still moping about sitting on his Meathooks waiting for someone else to do something.


The number of morons on the right, to this fark i ng day still think it isnt happening or is a conspiracy or somehow overblown, is highly exaggerated.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brainlordmesomorph: We have to blame China for downplaying it in order to cover up our own incompetence at acting sooner and more decisively.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.